Controversial Post by the British Columbia Lions

The British Columbia Lions' victory over the Ottawa Rouge et Noir could have capped off an almost perfect night for the Western team.

But a post

shared on social media quickly changed the mood.

On Sunday night, the Lions secured their fifth straight win by dominating Ottawa 45-24 at TD Place. This victory confirms British Columbia's resurgence, after a particularly difficult start to the season.

For their part, the Rouge et Noir are going through an extremely difficult stretch. Still unable to win a game this season, Ottawa now sits at 0-11. The team has also

suffered its 17th consecutive loss, a streak that stretches back to last season and represents an unenviable record in the modern CFL era.

After the game, the Lions chose irony to celebrate their victory. On X, the team posted a message purportedly filled with compassion for their opponent, stating in particular that they wanted to avoid posting memes in order to protect the morale of the Rouge et Noir players and fans.

However, the sarcastic tone does not seem to have made everyone laugh.

Several internet users were quick to criticize the organization's decision, arguing that a professional team should not mock the struggles of another team in the same league. Canadian football figures also reacted negatively.

Dave Campbell, an analyst for the Edmonton Elks, explained that he understood all too well the consequences of poor performance on an organization and its fans. Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Troy Westwood, for his part, called the post “ruthless.”

A Post That Was Ultimately Removed

Former Rouge et Noir communications director Chris Hofley also weighed in, acknowledging that rivalries on social media can be entertaining but noting that the Lions' message lacked tact.

The post ultimately remained online until Monday afternoon before being deleted.

Ironically, the Lions themselves are familiar with the struggles of a rough start to the season. Before their current five-game winning streak, they had lost their first three games and five of their first six matches.

British Columbia has thus made an impressive turnaround. It remains to be seen whether this controversy will have an impact on the team's image or if it will soon be just another chapter in the history of CFL rivalries.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.