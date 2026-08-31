The NFL will have 28 Canadian players this season

The Canadian presence will once again be prominent in the NFL.

A total of 28 players from Canada, including two from Quebec

, have secured spots on the 53-player rosters that will kick off the 2026 season.

The final stretch leading up to the start of the season was particularly eventful. On Sunday, all 32 NFL teams had to make their final roster cuts to comply with the 53-player limit. Despite this major wave of cuts, several Canadian players managed to keep their jobs.

Three teams stand out in particular for their Canadian contingent. The Buffalo Bills, the Carolina Panthers, and the Los Angeles Chargers

will each

have at least three

players from Canada.

On the Atlanta Falcons, Matthew Bergeron

remains one of the leading figures in this group. The 26-year-old offensive lineman secured his future with the team thanks to a substantial contract extension signed over the summer. He is expected to once again start at left guard.

On the Green Bay Packers' side, Benjamin St-Juste

has also earned his spot. Having arrived in Wisconsin in March, the cornerback will begin his sixth season in the NFL. His role, however, is expected to focus more on defensive depth and special teams.

Several other Canadian players will be ones to watch throughout the season.

Several Canadians to Watch in 2026

The list includes running backs Chase Brown and Chubba Hubbard, wide receivers Joshua Palmer, Elic Ayomanor, and John Metchie III, as well as tight end Dalton Kincaid, who holds both Canadian and U.S. citizenship.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke has also cleared the final hurdle and will begin the season as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Finally, all eyes will be on Akheem Mesidor, a new addition to the Chargers. The defensive end, selected in the first round of the last draft after playing at the University of Miami, could quickly become one of the most intriguing Canadians to watch in 2026.

The 2026 NFL season is shaping up to be particularly exciting for Canadian football fans, with nearly 30 players to watch across the league.

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