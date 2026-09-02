Davis Alexander Wants to Play Despite His Injuries

Four days after the Montreal Alouettes' tough loss in Winnipeg, Davis Alexander brought some relief to those around him.

Although he's

still

dealing with

pain in his right leg, the quarterback assures everyone that he'll be in uniform for the next game.

However, his physical condition remains a concern. During Tuesday's practice, Alexander wore a compression sleeve and significantly limited his movement. In particular, he avoided running and jumping, while Dustin Crum took the first reps with the starting unit.

Caleb Evans' presence at practice also fueled concerns. The Alouettes announced his signing earlier in the day, just a few days after

Alexander had

temporarily left

the field due to leg pain during the game against the Blue Bombers.

Alexander, however, reassured reporters. According to him, the precautions taken during the session were simply intended to prevent the injury from worsening before the next game.

The Montreal quarterback acknowledges, nevertheless, that this injury remains difficult to pinpoint precisely. He first felt pain in his calf, then in his ankle, and then back in his calf the next day.

Davis Alexander Owns Up to His Mistakes and Wants to Bounce Back

Beyond his physical condition, Alexander offered an unusually self-critical assessment after the loss. He believes his emotions hindered his performance, particularly given the tense atmosphere between Montreal and Winnipeg.

The young quarterback says he got too caught up in exchanges with the referees and opposing players. This agitation also appears to have influenced some of his decisions on the field.

In particular, he takes responsibility for a play that resulted in a fumble. Alexander believes he should have held onto the ball or made a different decision rather than attempting a rushed pass to Travis Theis.

Despite his four touchdown passes, the Alouettes quarterback feels he let several key opportunities slip away. He says he has learned from this game and promises to better control his emotions in upcoming games.

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