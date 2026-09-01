Brendan Gallagher Explains Why the Canadiens’ Rebuild Worked

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Brendan Gallagher Explains Why the Canadiens’ Rebuild Worked
Credit: Brendan Gallagher est encore sous contrat pour trois saisons... et il est inéchangeable.

In recent years, the Canadiens have been rebuilding. The team hit rock bottom for a few years after reaching the finals in 2021, and that allowed them to draft some talented young players.

Juraj Slafkovský and Ivan Demidov, who are already key players for the club, were selected in the top five of the draft. And David Reinbacher, who is in a similar situation, could also establish himself as an important part of the club's future.

And so far, the club's project has been a success. The Habs reached the Eastern Conference Final last year and are once again on track to be the youngest team in the NHL this season.

Obviously, the influx of talent has been a major factor in the project's success. But Brendan Gallagher, who discussed all of this with Kevin Woodley (NHL.com), pointed to another crucial element that has led to this success: the organizational culture.

He believes that has actually been the most important factor, because an organization is nothing without a solid culture in place.

We know that Gallagher, who was already a respected veteran in the city at the start of the rebuild, was a key pillar in rebuilding that culture. We're talking about a guy whose effort has never been in doubt and a teammate who's always done things the right way.

It's hard to slack off when you see a veteran like Gallagher right next to you giving it his all, you know.

We know that Gally, who was traded to Vancouver over the summer, will end up on a new team in the midst of a rebuild. And by his own account, it seems he once again wants to instill a strong culture to help the Canucks see the light at the end of the tunnel in their project sooner rather than later.

If he's able to pull it off, it will have been well worth it for the Canucks to bring him in… regardless of how many goals or points he scores this year.


In Brief

– Luke Evangelista traded to the Devils.

– Interesting.

– That's true.

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