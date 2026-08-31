Whether it’s a setup or not: The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is back in full swing

Everything was set for a classic matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

First of all, this game would determine the winner of this season's series between the eternal rivals and thus break the tie if the two teams were tied in the standings at the end of the season. In addition, for the Red Sox, Roman Anthony and Trevor Story were returning to action after long absences.

And to say the least, it was entertaining. In fact, in the most important game of the regular season, the two teams were tied 0–0 in the fifth inning.

With a runner on first base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a ball to right-center field that Ceddanne Rafaela appeared to catch on a diving play for the first out.

But as the outfielder threw the ball to first base for what could very well have been a double play, the umpires ruled that the ball had touched the ground. The play was then reviewed via video replay, and the on-field call stood.

A camera angle of this crucial play showed that the video review officials could not overturn the on-field call beyond a reasonable doubt.

This angle isn't being shown on NESN and hasn't been posted anywhere on the internet for some reason. This isn't obviously a trap, but the ball moves and it's unclear if it hit the ground around the :03 mark. pic.twitter.com/aVkfXuBWob — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) August 30, 2026

These images were shown only by the Yankees' network (YES Network), likely because the Red Sox's network (NESN) didn't want to air anything that contradicted their narrative.

Nevertheless, on Instagram, Rafaela posted exactly the same angle, but in a still frame, and in his view, it was proof that the catch had been made. He's entitled to that opinion.

Ceddanne Rafaela reacts on Instagram to the ruling that he did not catch this ball https://t.co/rb5ilXTgj5 pic.twitter.com/KT0hqiBYSR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 30, 2026

In the end, the Yankees scored five runs in that same inning, and from there on, New York never looked back, easily winning the game 16-1.

Another chapter has thus been added to the greatest rivalry in sports.

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