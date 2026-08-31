When Cale Makar Helps the Devils

At $20.4 million per year for eight years (2027–2035), Cale Makar broke the bank.

He saw Daniel Brière shake things up with his hostile offer and figured that if a player still several years away from full free agency was entitled to earn that much without having reached his full potential, he could surely earn even more.

And that's exactly what he's doing… by taking advantage of the fact that his GM (Joe Sakic) painted himself into a corner by guaranteeing that the defenseman would sign a long-term deal in Denver.

Basically, Makar pulled the oldest trick in the negotiation book: he took advantage of the circumstances.

Everyone who's signed a big contract in the past year (Leo Carlsson, Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini, Bowen Byram, Kirill Kaprizov, etc.) has been in the same boat.

And the next player who could take advantage of this is Quinn Hughes. As my colleague Mathis Therrien recently mentioned, the Wild defenseman saw what Makar signed and now has a baseline for his own negotiations.

He's also seen his management cave in to give Kirill Kaprizov what he wanted.

The more time passes, the more we wonder whether Hughes will end up signing with the Wild, though. After all, even though it's (absolutely) not too late to sign, the matter hasn't been settled yet.

And inevitably, that could potentially work in the Devils' favor, as James Nichols (THN) points out—even if the Wild still hold the upper hand.

https://t.co/ExXgDnctqT — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) August 31, 2026

We say this because the Wild might not be able to afford to pay nearly $37 million for two players on top of trying to land a top-line center.

Because if any team needs a center more than the others to maximize its window of opportunity, it's the Wild. #DylanLarkin

Ansar Khan: Florida and Vegas showed only lukewarm interest in Dylan Larkin—they don't need him; Minnesota could really use him – Oilers Now (8/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 30, 2026

Bill Guerin might have to decide not to sign Hughes if the latter asks for too much, in order to improve his team's offense and depth instead.

And in that case, it could work in favor of the Devils, who have been the team most closely linked to Quinn Hughes for years, thanks to his brothers playing on the roster.

Maybe he'd accept a little less money to join his brothers? Who knows.

But one thing is certain: Makar's contract is forcing the Wild to make a decision. And inevitably, this certainly can't hurt the Devils' chances—who will have some wiggle room in their payroll next year—of signing him someday.

In Brief

– Read this.

“I think we all thought it was important internally that we do some things that the players are going to see and say, ‘Hey, management's all-in here. They believe in us.'” It's Capitals day in our 32 in 32 series: https://t.co/MnRFWC9dip — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) August 31, 2026

– This topic isn't done sparking conversation yet.

“I almost feel like if you take away the C, you're vilifying him even more.” @shaynagoldman_ discusses whether the Dylan Larkin situation in Detroit has gone too far. pic.twitter.com/PCj684Ef1g — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) August 31, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Something I heard recently: the Flyers' coaching staff wants to see if Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov can develop chemistry together. That and more in Part 1 of my Flyers summer mailbag, available to read for free via the link below. : https://t.co/d9ZG7p5mWW — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) August 31, 2026

– He's 35 years old.