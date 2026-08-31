Luis Robert Jr. claimed off waivers by the Orioles

The New York Mets decided to place Luis Robert Jr. on waivers in recent days.

Why? In the hope of saving a few million dollars at the end of the season on a player who wasn't going to be back in town in 2027 anyway.

Robert Jr. is a good player when he's healthy. But at $5 million (his salary through the end of the season and the price to pay to decline his 2027 option), it was worth considering.

And now the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to take on the player's contract for the final month of the season.

Robert Jr. is prone to injuries—and we saw that once again in 2026 with the Mets. But in August, he found a way to perform well at the plate.

It's that version of the player the Orioles are hoping to get.

Robert Jr. saw the Orioles take a chance right in the middle of the playoff race and with rosters set to expand from 26 to 28 players tomorrow.

Other teams weren't willing to take the chance. For example? The Blue Jays, whose name has been linked to the outfielder in recent hours—speculatively.

This would mean the Blue Jays opted against picking Robert up. https://t.co/3e0O1P0mrJ — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) August 31, 2026

Will Robert Jr. help the Orioles make the playoffs? That's undoubtedly why he was acquired.

It's also worth noting that a player must be on his team's roster as of September 1 to be eligible to play in the playoffs.

And if things go well, the Orioles might want to convince him to sign a contract extension to stay with the team in 2027.

But that remains to be seen.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.