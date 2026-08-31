Here is Ivan Demidov’s schedule for this summer

In his rookie season, Ivan Demidov racked up 62 points in 82 games. If it weren't for Matthew Schaefer, he would have won the Calder Trophy.

The Russian, however, isn't impressed by his regular-season performance: he wants to be even better in 2026–2027. This summer, he's been keeping busy.

As Anthony Martineau points out, Demidov trained five or six times a week. Like Lane Hutson, he just can't sit still.

I'm told that Ivan Demidov worked EXTREMELY hard this summer. Not being a big fan of resting ( ), he trained 5–6 times a week all summer long. In fact, his skating—and this is really impressive—is much more powerful. What kind of season do you think he'll have this… pic.twitter.com/rDOirDxqSU — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) August 31, 2026

This rigorous training has allowed him to build muscle mass, and you can really see it on the ice.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook was the first to notice just how much his skating has improved.

Ivan Demidov looks fast. Very fast. He wanted to work on his skating this summer, and it's paid off. The difference is obvious: he's moving better than ever on the ice, and you can tell he's really put in the work in that area over the past few weeks. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/TzdpL3Xzkn — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) August 13, 2026

He wasn't the fastest, but his skating has never been his weakness either.

No. 93 can turn on a dime—imagine if he could outmaneuver opponents even more with his speed. A point per game guaranteed.

On the other end of the spectrum is Matvei Michkov. Last summer, the Flyers winger came under criticism for not training hard enough. He didn't arrive at training camp in shape, and what was bound to happen did: he had a season that fell short of expectations.

51 points in 81 games is simply not enough for a player of his caliber. But the summer of 2026 has been more encouraging. He's reportedly been working twice as hard in his offseason preparation.

The Flyers player seems to have taken his summer training seriouslyhttps://t.co/GmGgiQt22y — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 31, 2026

In the TVA Sports article above, we learn that the young man worked with a personal trainer for about three weeks at the start of the offseason.

Daniel Brière and the Flyers must be happy to hear that.

In a nutshell

– It's getting started.

– Read more.

“My goal isn't just to be the No. 1 overall pick.” Projected 2027 No. 1 pick Landon DuPont takes us inside his decision to attend @umichhockey, his father's impact on his journey, his World Juniors dream, and comparisons to Cale Makar. Full interview https://t.co/INkuYcXfSC — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) August 31, 2026

– We won't see Lionel Messi in the blue-and-white uniform anymore.

– Nice move.

It's a done deal—David is joining Atlético! https://t.co/kK4whtJQbM — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 31, 2026

– Phew.

Thomas Gillier is the worst goalkeeper in the entire MLS. #CFMTL That's what the stats say. https://t.co/vng5oCuvbo — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 31, 2026

– A very controversial game.