Here is Ivan Demidov’s schedule for this summer

Raphael Simard
Here is Ivan Demidov’s schedule for this summer
Credit: Marc-Olivier Cook, X

In his rookie season, Ivan Demidov racked up 62 points in 82 games. If it weren't for Matthew Schaefer, he would have won the Calder Trophy.

The Russian, however, isn't impressed by his regular-season performance: he wants to be even better in 2026–2027. This summer, he's been keeping busy.

As Anthony Martineau points out, Demidov trained five or six times a week. Like Lane Hutson, he just can't sit still.

This rigorous training has allowed him to build muscle mass, and you can really see it on the ice.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook was the first to notice just how much his skating has improved.

He wasn't the fastest, but his skating has never been his weakness either.

No. 93 can turn on a dime—imagine if he could outmaneuver opponents even more with his speed. A point per game guaranteed.

On the other end of the spectrum is Matvei Michkov. Last summer, the Flyers winger came under criticism for not training hard enough. He didn't arrive at training camp in shape, and what was bound to happen did: he had a season that fell short of expectations.

51 points in 81 games is simply not enough for a player of his caliber. But the summer of 2026 has been more encouraging. He's reportedly been working twice as hard in his offseason preparation.

In the TVA Sports article above, we learn that the young man worked with a personal trainer for about three weeks at the start of the offseason.

Daniel Brière and the Flyers must be happy to hear that.


In a nutshell

– It's getting started.

– Read more.

– We won't see Lionel Messi in the blue-and-white uniform anymore.

– Nice move.

– Phew.

– A very controversial game.

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