Georges Laraque gives Kent Hughes a 9 out of 10 for his summer

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Georges Laraque gives Kent Hughes a 9 out of 10 for his summer
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

It's back-to-school time in the world of radio today, including here at BPM Sports.

It's time for some slightly premature predictions and analyses of the CH's summer.

Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez are back with a new schedule, and it didn't take long for Georges to make a bold statement.

He gives Kent Hughes' offseason a 9 out of 10. Despite his disappointment that the Habs' GM didn't acquire a top-tier player for the top six, he believes that Demidov's contract and the salary cap culture established in Montreal more than make up for that absence for now.

He cited the example of Macklin Celebrini, who, according to the player himself, reportedly left money on the table, even though his contract will pay him more than $18 million per season.

On this point, I agree. The Habs' players are signing excellent contracts that allow Hughes to maintain flexibility to add other good players to the roster.

The problem is the status quo. The Atlantic Division is likely to be even more competitive than last year, with the Panthers making a strong comeback and several other teams that have improved.

The Habs' window of opportunity is starting to open, and the Tricolore will need to seize their chances starting this season. I'm eager to see how the team kicks off its campaign, especially if things don't go as planned right from the start.

Hughes might have to pull off a trade quickly.


In a nutshell

– Good attitude.

– Interesting decision.

– Good news.

– It's already been 9 years!

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