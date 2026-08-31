Georges Laraque gives Kent Hughes a 9 out of 10 for his summer

It's back-to-school time in the world of radio today, including here at BPM Sports.

It's time for some slightly premature predictions and analyses of the CH's summer.

Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez are back with a new schedule, and it didn't take long for Georges to make a bold statement.

How would you rate Kent Hughes' offseason? Go listen to the full segment on YouTube: https://t.co/YLEDkTaUdf pic.twitter.com/tayZDu8q3G — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 31, 2026

He gives Kent Hughes' offseason a 9 out of 10. Despite his disappointment that the Habs' GM didn't acquire a top-tier player for the top six, he believes that Demidov's contract and the salary cap culture established in Montreal more than make up for that absence for now.

He cited the example of Macklin Celebrini, who, according to the player himself, reportedly left money on the table, even though his contract will pay him more than $18 million per season.

On this point, I agree. The Habs' players are signing excellent contracts that allow Hughes to maintain flexibility to add other good players to the roster.

The problem is the status quo. The Atlantic Division is likely to be even more competitive than last year, with the Panthers making a strong comeback and several other teams that have improved.

The Habs' window of opportunity is starting to open, and the Tricolore will need to seize their chances starting this season. I'm eager to see how the team kicks off its campaign, especially if things don't go as planned right from the start.

Hughes might have to pull off a trade quickly.

In a nutshell

– Good attitude.

We just spoke with Nick Razzaghi on the eve of the FC Supra–Forge FC first leg at Stade Boréale. “All the pressure is on Forge. We're an expansion team—we're the new kids on the block. They've gone far the last two… pic.twitter.com/gR3rFRTFq9 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 31, 2026

– Interesting decision.

The Blue Jays turned down that multi-million-dollar bet. https://t.co/9UMM5qlGIG https://t.co/AQpm4sLbvR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 31, 2026

– Good news.

A total of 28 Canadians on NFL rostershttps://t.co/IXdYVkjv6u — RDS (@RDSca) August 31, 2026

– It's already been 9 years!