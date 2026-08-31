Finding a right-handed pitcher wasn’t Kent Hughes’s top priority this summer

When the major media outlets start covering it again, it means hockey season is just around the corner.

Those outlets would have loved to report on a big-name signing by the Habs this summer, but in the end, it never happened.

In fact, Mathias Brunet's first article of the 2026–2027 season in La Presse focused on Kent Hughes's “inaction.”

Free Puck | The Habs didn't want to overpayhttps://t.co/8t5YanKfZ4 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 31, 2026

The asking prices were way too high.

This inaction can be explained by the fact that it's 2026, not 2028. In his piece, Brunet says that the 2028 Canadiens would likely have spent more to improve the team. But in 2026, the team is still young.

Along the same lines, Arpon Basu wrote an article for The Athletic on Saturday answering readers' questions. One of the questions was about David Reinbacher and Kent Hughes's inaction regarding the right side of his blue line.

The reporter replied that the desire to add a right-handed defenseman was more of a short-term priority, specifically for the most recent trade deadline. This summer, finding a right-handed defenseman wasn't the top priority. The organization still believes in David Reinbacher.

According to Basu (The Athletic), Connor Murphy was a player the team was very interested in, but they weren't going to offer him a five-year contract with a no-trade clause.

That would have stunted the Austrian's development. In fact, Grant McCagg believes Reinbacher will have a strong training camp and force the front office's hand.

It's clear that the Canadiens are banking heavily on Reinbacher. Now he'll have to prove himself.

In a Nutshell

– Good for the Wild.

Michael Russo: Regarding Quinn Hughes/Wild negotiations: Everything I'm hearing from Quinn's side is that so far he's given the Wild every impression that his intention is to sign – Worst Seats in the House (8/28)

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NHLRR: Cale Makar's 8x$20.4 AAV extension could serve as a reference… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 31, 2026

– Interesting.

Do NHL players want to make more money or win a Cup? Go listen to the full segment on YouTube: https://t.co/YLEDkTaUdf pic.twitter.com/HrMjmrw7eI — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 31, 2026

– They're still at it.

The NHL's veterans haven't said their last word yet https://t.co/lqskGEmGyJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 31, 2026

– That's great, yes.

THE POWER OF A TWEET I'm told that the Roses finally allowed Supra this morning to sell tickets in the sections behind both teams' benches. That's great! People have so much to gain by talking to each other and working together better. You know what that means… https://t.co/h4WwrU1CUH — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 31, 2026

– Big news in Dallas.