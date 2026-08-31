Blue Jays: A Crucial Series Against the Guardians Is Up Next

September is just around the corner, which means the final stretch of the MLB regular season is about to begin. It also means it's time for a closer look at the remaining schedule.

And that's certainly the case for the Toronto Blue Jays, who, after sweeping the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, will kick off a crucial three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians tomorrow (Tuesday).

With this recent sweep, the Blue Jays are now one and a half games behind the Guardians for the final playoff spot in the American League.

MLB

But it won't be a walk in the park against the former Indians, who have won eight of their last ten games.

In Tuesday's first game, Cleveland will have the edge with ace pitcher Gavin Williams on the mound against Spencer Arrighetti for the Blue Jays. Next (Wednesday), it will be Dylan Cease's turn to take the mound for Toronto, facing off against Joey Cantillo. Then, Jose Soriano will start for the Blue Jays on Thursday. The Guardians have not yet decided on their starting pitcher for the final game.

This means the Canadian team will have its two best starters in this series and must win at least two games.

In fact, that's exactly what the Blue Jays did in April against these same Guardians at Rogers Centre. Granted, the lineups are very different from what they were then, but the result must be the same—this time at Progressive Field.

Otherwise, it could be all over for the Jays, who have 24 games left to play and need to rack up at least 15 wins while hoping that another team doesn't slip up in the standings.

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