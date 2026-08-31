Bill Guerin doesn’t even know what Quinn Hughes wants

Today, Bill Guerin gave an interview on the Chad Hartman Show. And it's got people talking.

After all, right now, the Wild's GM is under scrutiny for how he'll handle the Quinn Hughes situation and his potential contract extension.

For many Wild fans, he has no room for error.

And there's currently a quote from the Minnesota executive that's causing quite a stir. We're talking about the one where he was asked to compare his player's situation to that of Cale Makar, who recently signed the biggest contract in NHL history.

To say the least, his response isn't reassuring to anyone.

“Quinn might be looking for something else. He's different from Cale Makar. He has a different personality. There are different things in his life that are important. Who knows what he'll really want, in the end.” – Bill Guerin

I'd love to tell you that, Bill… but if you don't know what he wants, maybe it's only natural that the contract to keep him in town hasn't been signed yet.

Because even though that quote stands out as an “isolated incident” in what was, all in all, a positive interview (in which Guerin notably praised the relationship between the player's camp and the club), let's just say it scared Minnesota fans.

When discussing whether the Makar deal had an effect on the Quinn Hughes negotiations: “Quinn might be after different things. He's a different guy. He's not Cale Makar. He's a different personality. He's got different things in his life that are important to him. Who knows what he's… — Anthony Corona (@ACoronaNJD) August 31, 2026

But then again: it's true that anyone might be surprised that the guy who's been linked to the Devils for years can't reach an agreement with the Wild after failing to reach one with the Canucks.

Who could have predicted such a scenario?

I'm being a bit ironic here because, deep down, it's possible he'll sign with the Wild in the medium term. But we know he wants to play with his brothers in New Jersey, and the developments of the last few days don't contradict that narrative.

The Wild did the right thing by pursuing him to give themselves a chance to win in the short term. But the risk of losing him has always been there in his case—we mustn't forget that.

In a Nutshell

– Listen to this.

HUGE #FootQc SHOW https://t.co/MNqSaEKREe CF MONTREAL:

– A slap in the face? A blow? A massacre? All of the above!

– Reread the letter

and…– Luca Petrasso is on fire–

Transfer market: a last-minute addition?

– Gillier has no stats–

Is Alexis Sanchez doing enough?

– THE problem with… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 31, 2026

Hi, Gally.

The Canucks' colors look good on the new guys. https://t.co/qXsibMvSXe pic.twitter.com/gTwtirxQst — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 31, 2026

– Good friends.

New clip from The Rebuild: Season 3, featuring Lane Hutson & Ivan Demidov, who are roommates on the road. pic.twitter.com/B7gWmoy4b0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 30, 2026

– What a surprise.

Anticipating some potential news out of Houston, Texas, in the near future.

#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/xsWu8ybwor — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 31, 2026

– Well.