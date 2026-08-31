Alexandre Carrier: David Reinbacher Is Putting Pressure on His Position

Félix Forget
Alexandre Carrier: David Reinbacher Is Putting Pressure on His Position
Credit: YouTube

In just over two weeks, the Canadiens' training camp will get underway. And of course, there are a few storylines we'll be watching closely.

Who will emerge as Ivan Demidov's defensive partner? How will the team structure the bottom of its lineup? What will the plan be in net?

But there's also the case of David Reinbacher, who will be under close scrutiny in town. The coming year will be pivotal for the 21-year-old defenseman, and the question is whether he'll finally be able to establish himself as a regular in Montreal.

Because, in reality, if that happens, the situation on the team's blue line would become even more complicated. One might think that in such a scenario, the Habs would trade Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble to clear up the blue line.

Except that Reinbacher, with a strong training camp, could also push another player out of the lineup sooner than expected: Grant McCagg has added Alexandre Carrier's name to the list of players who might be leaving.

We know that Carrier, who is in the final year of his contract, is one of only two right-handed defensemen currently on the roster (the other being Noah Dobson). As things stand, he's therefore a key player for Montreal's defensive corps.

However, if Reinbacher has a strong camp and forces the front office's hand, the idea of trading Carrier must be put on the table. He has more value on the market than Xhekaj and Struble, and since he'll be lost for nothing in a year anyway, getting something in return via a trade becomes an attractive option.

Although, in reality, having three right-handed defensemen on the roster (something the Habs haven't had in a very long time) wouldn't be a luxury either. And it's worth noting that Reinbacher—as we saw in Brossard today—likely has more of a spot to earn than a spot to lose in Montreal, given that he's training with a Laval Rocket-style group.

It feels, more than ever, like the Canadiens' defensive corps is at a crossroads. We've been anticipating major congestion on the blue line for a long time, and a strong camp from Reinbacher (and Adam Engström, for that matter) could force Kent Hughes to make a move very quickly.

And if that happens, don't assume just yet that Alexandre Carrier will start the season in Montreal.


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