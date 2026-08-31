Alexandre Carrier: David Reinbacher Is Putting Pressure on His Position

In just over two weeks, the Canadiens' training camp will get underway. And of course, there are a few storylines we'll be watching closely.

Who will emerge as Ivan Demidov's defensive partner? How will the team structure the bottom of its lineup? What will the plan be in net?

But there's also the case of David Reinbacher, who will be under close scrutiny in town. The coming year will be pivotal for the 21-year-old defenseman, and the question is whether he'll finally be able to establish himself as a regular in Montreal.

Because, in reality, if that happens, the situation on the team's blue line would become even more complicated. One might think that in such a scenario, the Habs would trade Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble to clear up the blue line.

Except that Reinbacher, with a strong training camp, could also push another player out of the lineup sooner than expected: Grant McCagg has added Alexandre Carrier's name to the list of players who might be leaving.

I think Reinbacher will be too impressive in camp to be sent back to the AHL, which means at least one of Xhekaj, Struble, or Carrier will be traded. Who do you think will be traded when Reinbacher makes the lineup? The full podcast is on the HabsCast YouTube channel. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/95CrOXMoj6 — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 31, 2026

We know that Carrier, who is in the final year of his contract, is one of only two right-handed defensemen currently on the roster (the other being Noah Dobson). As things stand, he's therefore a key player for Montreal's defensive corps.

However, if Reinbacher has a strong camp and forces the front office's hand, the idea of trading Carrier must be put on the table. He has more value on the market than Xhekaj and Struble, and since he'll be lost for nothing in a year anyway, getting something in return via a trade becomes an attractive option.

Although, in reality, having three right-handed defensemen on the roster (something the Habs haven't had in a very long time) wouldn't be a luxury either. And it's worth noting that Reinbacher—as we saw in Brossard today—likely has more of a spot to earn than a spot to lose in Montreal, given that he's training with a Laval Rocket-style group.

It feels, more than ever, like the Canadiens' defensive corps is at a crossroads. We've been anticipating major congestion on the blue line for a long time, and a strong camp from Reinbacher (and Adam Engström, for that matter) could force Kent Hughes to make a move very quickly.

And if that happens, don't assume just yet that Alexandre Carrier will start the season in Montreal.

In a Nutshell

– Heads up.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away for FC Supra's Canadian Championship match tomorrow night in Laval. First come, first served. Who'll get lucky? — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 31, 2026

– News from CF Montréal.

I asked Philippe Eullaffroy how he was doing and how the team was doing 48 hours after the game against Miami. “Things are looking up. We did a post-game analysis; we held a ‘funeral' for that match on Sunday morning. We had a team therapy session […] we're focused… pic.twitter.com/Y0QZLx3yVy — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 31, 2026

– That's right.

We're setting the stage for this decisive showdown. https://t.co/0LGOk90tS4 https://t.co/fYpjAWDNWV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 31, 2026

– Big news in the world of golf.