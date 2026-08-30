Trade between the Steelers and the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have decided to add depth to their running back corps ahead of the NFL's final roster cuts. The team acquired Kaleb Johnson, a former third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a trade finalized on Sunday.

According to information obtained by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers made this acquisition to strengthen their offense before finalizing their 53-man roster. However, the details of the compensation sent to Pittsburgh were not yet known at the time of the announcement.

Johnson was selected 83rd overall in the 2025 draft by the Steelers after an outstanding college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. His arrival in the NFL, however, did not go as planned.

In his first professional season, the young running back managed only 28 carries for 69 yards in 10 games. He never managed to establish himself as a consistent presence in Pittsburgh's offense.

His time with the Steelers was notably marked by a costly mistake on special teams. During a game against the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson failed to recover a loose ball after a kickoff, allowing Seattle to recover the ball in the end zone and score a touchdown.

That mistake subsequently cost him his role as a returner. He played only 62 more plays for the remainder of the season.

Kaleb Johnson will get another chance in Green Bay

The situation had hardly changed during the offseason. Despite the arrival of a new coaching staff in Pittsburgh, Johnson found himself behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in the pecking order. Lew Nichols had even gotten more reps than him on some occasions during training camp.

The Steelers had also added Travis Homer, who is primarily known for his work on special teams.

In Green Bay, however, Johnson could get another chance. The Packers are looking to protect themselves in the event that their star running back, Josh Jacobs, is suspended by the NFL.

Jacobs is currently under review by the league after being charged with assault and property damage—two misdemeanor offenses—in connection with an incident that occurred in May.

Behind Jacobs, Green Bay is counting on players such as MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. Lloyd, a former third-round pick, has been limited to just one game since being drafted in 2024 due to injuries.

Johnson's arrival also means that Pierre Strong Jr., despite an excellent preseason, is not expected to make the Packers' 53-man roster.

For Johnson, this trade represents an opportunity to start fresh and prove that he can finally become a key player in the NFL.

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