The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their decision regarding the backup quarterback position. Against all expectations, the team will rely on an undrafted rookie to back up Baker Mayfield this season.

According to reporter Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have selected Jalon Daniels as their backup quarterback to start the season. The young player thus managed to edge out veteran Jake Browning in the competition for the position.

Browning, however, had joined Tampa Bay earlier this year with some NFL experience under his belt. The quarterback had signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers and appeared to be a safe option behind Mayfield.

Daniels, however, used the preseason games to make a strong impression on the organization. In three games, he completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards, without throwing a single interception.

His performances ultimately convinced the Buccaneers to put their trust in him despite his lack of professional experience.

Jake Browning Released by Tampa Bay

This decision will therefore have consequences for Jake Browning. The Buccaneers must reduce their roster to 53 players on Sunday and are expected to release the veteran as part of these final cuts.

Browning will now have to wait for another opportunity in the NFL. He does, however, have some valuable experience after spending the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he served as the backup to Joe Burrow.

When Burrow was sidelined due to injury, Browning was called upon to take charge of the offense. However, the Bengals acquired Joe Flacco last season when the situation at the quarterback position became complicated.

In his NFL career, Browning has completed 252 of 368 passes for 2,707 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

For his part, Daniels will now look to continue his rise with the Buccaneers. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay earlier this year, accompanied by a signing bonus of just $25,000.

After the final preseason game, head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Daniels had shown the team a lot.

The Buccaneers' gamble is clear: rather than relying on Browning's experience, Tampa Bay prefers to give a young quarterback a chance—one who used the preseason to prove he deserves his spot in the NFL.

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