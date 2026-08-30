Red Sox: Roman Anthony and Trevor Story will be back today

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will face off in their final regular-season game this afternoon (Sunday). This game could be of critical importance, as the longtime rivals have each won six games against one another this season and the tiebreaker is on the line.

And for the occasion, the Red Sox will get a major boost to their roster, as Roman Anthony and Trevor Story will finally return to action, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

The Red Sox are expected to activate Anthony and Story from the injured list before the final game of the series on Sunday in the Bronx, sources told MassLive. Both players were seen leaving Polar Park in Worcester with their bags packed after playing at the Triple-A level earlier in the day.

Anthony hasn't played in a Major League game since May 4, while Story hasn't played in the MLB since May 14.

This means it has been months since either player last stepped onto a Major League baseball field in a Red Sox uniform. Although a period of adjustment will likely be necessary, Anthony feels ready to go.

I'm ready. I've felt ready since the first game in Portland, and I think I understand that with that comes the workload and all the different aspects of a rehab assignment—and for me, the important thing was to get back on the field.

If he can return to the level he was at toward the end of last season, it could completely change the face of the Red Sox heading into the playoffs.

Because when Anthony broke out in the Manfred League last year, he quickly became one of the best hitters in the entire league.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.