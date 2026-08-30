MLB in Brief: Will James Click Leave Toronto? | The Ketel Marte Case

Will James Click leave Toronto?

The Blue Jays' VP is being touted as a candidate for the A's GM position.

“Former Houston Astros GM James Click, vice president of baseball strategy with the Toronto Blue Jays since 2023, has emerged as a serious candidate for the Athletics GM opening.” https://t.co/T9ypGSQTkL — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) August 30, 2026

The Luis Arraez Market

It's expected to be stronger this winter.

“I think this is the year he has a really strong market… I talked to teams at the deadline about him and the tone just changed entirely… I wouldn't be surprised if he gets a 3- or 4-year contract.” – @ByRobertMurray on Luis Arraez's upcoming free agency on Just Baseball… pic.twitter.com/T11Z4uzLUh — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 27, 2026

The Ketel Marte Case

Will he be welcomed into the DBacks' locker room?

Sunday Notebook: The Ketel Marte drama will come to a head Monday when he's scheduled to see his teammates for the first time in two weeks. Will anything change? https://t.co/ekGluzJEmL — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 30, 2026

Big Games

Jose Soriano isn't used to this.

Jose Soriano had only known meaningless late-season games during his time with the Angels. Now with the Blue Jays, he's relishing his first taste of a playoff push. “I think that made me feel better and be better, too.”https://t.co/rjs7FBlxQ4 — David Singh (@ByDavidSingh) August 30, 2026

In fact, the Blue Jays will make sure to get Jose Soriano and Dylan Cease on the mound as soon as possible this week.

The #BlueJays are planning to adjust their rotation for a big series against Cleveland: Tues: Arrighetti

Wed: Cease

Thurs: Soriano — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 29, 2026

When will Aaron Judge return?

The Yankees are holding their breath.

Aaron Judge hasn't played since May 31. @Ken_Rosenthal has the latest on when we might see him back with the Yankees again: pic.twitter.com/jeHjs7aapE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2026

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