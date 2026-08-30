MLB in Brief: Will James Click Leave Toronto? | The Ketel Marte Case

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Will James Click Leave Toronto? | The Ketel Marte Case
Credit: Houston Chronicle

Will James Click leave Toronto?

The Blue Jays' VP is being touted as a candidate for the A's GM position.

The Luis Arraez Market

It's expected to be stronger this winter.

The Ketel Marte Case

Will he be welcomed into the DBacks' locker room?

Big Games

Jose Soriano isn't used to this.

In fact, the Blue Jays will make sure to get Jose Soriano and Dylan Cease on the mound as soon as possible this week.

When will Aaron Judge return?

The Yankees are holding their breath.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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