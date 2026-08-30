Expos: The future club already has its president of baseball operations

Inevitably, in the coming months, the topic of expansion will come up again in Major League Baseball.

Why? Because once the collective bargaining agreement is signed, everyone will have a clearer picture of the situation.

Rob Manfred, who will step down as commissioner in a few years, may want to leave his mark on the next expansion.

And we can talk about it now that the Rays have officially received the green light to build their next stadium in Florida. The A's (Vegas) and the Rays are now on track, and Major League Baseball can look ahead.

Huge news for the Rays! Also worth noting… Commissioner Manfred has always said expansion won't happen until both the Rays' and Athletics' stadiums are settled. Now that they are… I wouldn't be surprised to hear expansion talks heat up! https://t.co/huRdrS3N2o — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 28, 2026

Naturally, if we're talking about expansion, the cities of Nashville and Salt Lake City will be back in the picture. But there will be others as well.

Vancouver, for example, is one to watch.

Of course, we'll also be keeping an eye on what happens in Montreal. After all, we know the issue is never really off the table.

That said, it took a hit with this week's news regarding the Rays' future in Tampa Bay. After all, even recently, Montreal was still seen as a potential option…

The Tampa Bay club is still in limbo. https://t.co/eQJg3SAPCv — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 15, 2026

But we know that, even though the chances of Montreal getting its team back aren't great, entrepreneur Ashkan Karbasfrooshan is working hard on the matter.

He really wants to bring the Expos back to the city.

And on that note, it's worth mentioning that the Montreal native has been put in touch with Dan Evans to potentially oversee the baseball operations of the Montreal expansion team as president.

Jeremy Filosa shared an interview with Karbasfrooshan in which he confirms his involvement and his desire to support the project.

Dan Evans @DanEvans108 is one of many incredible people who are good judges of character, understand @MLB dynamics, and recognize which team to bet on… Just sayin'. More to come. https://t.co/k85iThWW9U — Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) August 30, 2026

Dan Evans was the Dodgers' general manager more than 20 years ago. Since then, he has never again led a Major League Baseball team.

That's surely (in part) why he said yes to Ashkan Karbasfrooshan: it's his best chance to become a baseball executive again someday.

“It's the job of a lifetime.” – Dan Evans on the Montreal situation

Evans also worked in the front offices of the Mariners, Cubs, and Blue Jays after his stint in California.

The former Dodgers GM, who notably drafted Russell Martin, recently spent several days in Montreal discussing the game plan. He gets along very well with Karbasfrooshan—the driving force behind the project—following their time together.

For now, his work is on a volunteer basis since nothing concrete has been decided—even though Ashkan Karbasfrooshan has a few sites in mind for a future stadium.

It's a shame that Jacques Doucet and Rodger Brulotte can't follow these developments regarding the Expos…

Let's listen to the two legendary Expos voices we lost this year. Here's the epic broadcast call from Jacques Doucet and Rodger Brulotte at the end of Spring Training in 2018. Montreal native Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks it off in front of 50,000 at the Big O.… — Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) August 28, 2026

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