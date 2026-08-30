Evander Kane: His former teammates didn’t want him anymore

Evander Kane has had a rather unique reputation in the NHL for quite some time.

Let's just say that Kurtis Gabriel's latest comments aren't going to do anything to change that.

Gabriel, who was Kane's teammate with the San Jose Sharks, reflected on his experience with the forward during his appearance on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast. His comments were notably picked up by Toutsurlehockey.

I sent this message to @evanderkane on Instagram before this clip came out, and Kane read it: We Are One Hey Kaner, I was speaking my truth about my life on the SJHN podcast and in my stories, and I mentioned you. Clips from the podcast will be released tomorrow. I meant everything… pic.twitter.com/z2IY6rwqAo — Kurtis Gabriel (@kurtisgabriel_) August 30, 2026

Clearly, he doesn't have very fond memories of it.

Gabriel claims, in particular, that Kane was regularly late to team meetings. While the players were already settled in and ready to start, Kane would often end up walking in a few moments later.

Being late once in a while happens.

When it becomes a habit in an NHL locker room, that's another story. Especially when you're the only one not following the team's dress code.

Gabriel even says that Brent Burns knew how much the situation annoyed him and would sometimes encourage him to confront Kane when he showed up late.

But that's not the part that catches my attention the most.

Kane remains an excellent player, but Gabriel confirms that his teammates eventually didn't want him around anymore.

Ouch.

“I've never seen such a great player and a team say, ‘We don't want him here.'” – Kurtis Gabriel

Because in professional sports, talent often makes up for a lot.

Gabriel acknowledges this himself when he explains that some players are given a much longer leash than others.

Kane had exactly the kind of talent needed to take advantage of that leeway.

Despite that, according to Gabriel, the locker room had reached the point where they simply didn't want him there anymore.

That says a lot.

Gabriel offers an important caveat.

He isn't trying to portray himself as a role model and admits to having done things himself that he regrets. He also believes that some of Kane's behavior might have been linked to what he was going through at the time.

The former player even went so far as to write to Kane directly before the excerpt was published.

He explained that he stood by his comments, while offering to discuss them privately or publicly.

Kane read the message.

We'll see if a discussion ultimately takes place.

But one thing is certain. When even talent isn't enough to make your teammates want you in their locker room, that's usually not a very good sign.

In a nutshell

– Wow!

– Things are heating up in the KHL during a preseason game.

– Jaromir Jagr is set to begin his 38th professional season.

Jaromir Jagr is 54 years old, hasn't participated in Kladno's training camp, and hasn't played in any of their preseason games. After 38 pro seasons, this may finally be the end. https://t.co/oY6s62hCal — RMNB (@rmnb) August 30, 2026

– Great initiative.

Does your child dream of becoming a sports journalist? Would they like to cover the Montreal Canadiens one day? La Presse will give seven young people the chance to experience an immersive journalism program at the Bell Centre on September 26.

Details are here https://t.co/yiaZiOlba5 — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) August 31, 2026

– Congratulations.