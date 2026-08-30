“Dylan Larkin might come to Montreal”

Raphael Simard
“Dylan Larkin might come to Montreal”
Credit: YT

Ever since Dylan Larkin requested a trade, three teams have emerged as the main contenders: the Panthers, the Wild, and the Knights.

The problem is that two of those teams don't need him.

The Wild has shown the strongest interest.

We know the Stars could be a good fit, and the Canadiens and the Mammoth have emerged as strong contenders recently.

A few days ago, Mike Hayes said the Canadiens could be an ideal destination, and yesterday, former Canadiens player and current NHL Network analyst Mike Johnson stated that Larkin could very well end up in Montreal.

Johnson played in Montreal and has praised the city. That could be one of the factors to consider if Larkin were to agree to a trade.

Because we mustn't forget that he has a no-trade clause and that the Habs don't seem to be on his list of preferred destinations—at least for now.

In his segment on the NHL Network, Johnson singled out Michael Hage as a potential return. He's the obvious target, given that he plays for Michigan.

Will Larkin be traded before the season starts? Are the Wings waiting for the next GM to be named? Would that GM trade their captain within the division? These are all questions that, I hope, will be answered before the start of the next season.


In a Nutshell

– The BPM Sports schedule.

– Big news in the NFL.

– Interesting.

– That's good to hear.

– He continues to climb the ranks.

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