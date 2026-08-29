Two years since the Gaudreau tragedy: Here’s the Blue Jackets’ beautiful tribute

Some of you may have jumped to a conclusion upon reading the headline, realizing that it has indeed been two years since the horrific tragedy that claimed the lives of the Gaudreau brothers.

On August 29, 2024, the two brothers, Matthew and Johnny, were struck by a car driven by an intoxicated driver while they were riding their bikes on a country road.

The incident shocked and brought the entire hockey world to a standstill, plunging everyone into the darkness of this terrible grief.

Well, here we are two years later, and of course we're still hearing about this tragedy—we're frequently reminded of it, even as Montreal Canadiens fans, given that Cole Caufield changed his jersey number from #22 to #13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau following the accident.

In short, we'll never forget the two Gaudreau brothers, especially since the Blue Jackets took the time to remind us of Johnny Gaudreau's best moments on the unfortunate two-year anniversary of this tragedy.

It's truly a beautiful and very touching tribute that the Columbus organization shared.

Forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/hhlVhU2rLy — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 29, 2026

It features several deeply moving moments from Johnny Gaudreau's social, family, romantic, and professional life.

Whether it's his wedding, the birth of his children, his career with the Calgary Flames, or his best moments with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the video truly has it all.

It's truly a beautiful montage, and it reminds us just how wonderful Johnny and his brother were—people who in no way deserved what happened to them.

We'll always remember them and this horrific tragedy, and we hope that the driver, Sean Higgins, spends as long as possible in prison.

In Brief

– Interesting.