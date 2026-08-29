Starting the season with three goalies: “The chances are close to zero”

Everyone remembers the three-goalie rotation we saw a few seasons ago with the Montreal Canadiens, featuring Samuel Montembeault, Jake Allen, and Cayden Primeau.

It was a truly uncomfortable situation for the three players, management, and the fans—and let's just say we really don't want to go through that again.

The Habs ultimately chose to keep Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau at the expense of Jake Allen, which turned out to be a bit of a mistake in the end.

Well, now, as the 2026–2027 season approaches, Samuel Montembeault finds himself once again in the middle of a three-way competition, this time with two young goalies: Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler.

Last season ended with Montembeault on the bench, and the situation hasn't changed since, with the season fast approaching.

So we're all worried that the Habs will start the season with three goalies in the NHL.

But if we're to believe Stu Cowan, the chances of that happening are virtually zero.

With training camp getting close, we're bringing back #Habs Mailbag to answer questions from Canadiens fans: https://t.co/TAkk5G36Fw — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) August 29, 2026

In fact, in his most recent article—where Cowan answers questions from fans—he took the time to address the possibility of the Habs starting the season with three goaltenders.

And his answer is very clear: the chances of that scenario happening are practically zero.

With Montembeault having virtually no trade value right now, Kent Hughes has no choice but to keep him and put him in the lineup.

The most likely scenario, therefore, is that Jakub Dobes will be the starter, backed up by Montembeault with very little leeway, while Jacob Fowler plays as much as possible for the Laval Rocket.

The goal would be to give Fowler even more experience, while hoping that the Quebec-born goaltender gets his act together in Montreal.

But let's just say that as soon as Monty has a bad game or a rough patch, we'll switch to Fowler and consider calling him back up—especially since Montembeault has only one year left on his contract.

In short, this is how the situation is shaping up, and obviously, it's not a perfect world, but it would be ideal under the circumstances.

In a Nutshell

– He's incredible.

Even on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m., @hutson_lane is on the ice. This time for the “Stick to Us” fundraiser organized by Stef Musacchio to benefit children's causes (specifically mental health) and the @RMHGlobal pic.twitter.com/KJMRABPsur — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) August 29, 2026

– Cool.

RIBBON CUT The new Blue Jays Hall of Excellence is now open! pic.twitter.com/BHdFvmv8Lq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 29, 2026

– Another beautiful tribute.

You're always in our hearts, Johnny and Matthew Today, and every day, we remember and celebrate your lives and the impact you had on everyone you met. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/Q1bpOdTFrR — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 29, 2026

– A must-read.