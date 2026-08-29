Lane Hutson was on the ice Saturday morning for a fundraiser

Lane Hutson is such a weirdo.

He's always on the ice as soon as he gets the chance.

Sometimes, even on December 25, he goes out to skate with fans.

We know he loves Montreal and its fans, but he also makes time for his community.

On this Saturday morning in late August, the young defenseman was spotted at the “Stick to Us” fundraiser, as reported by Tony Marinaro.

Lane Hutson is on the ice at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning for a charity hockey game. pic.twitter.com/s0r4NA5Ofs — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 29, 2026

The “Stick to Us” charity event aims to support youth and mental health.

There is a growing understanding that mental health plays a very important role in everyone's career, and it's wonderful to raise funds for such a cause.

The event is also affiliated with Ronald McDonald House and is organized by Stef Musacchio.

Last year, Hutson attended the same event, along with Patrik Laine, Maxim Lapierre, and Patrice Brisebois, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefano Musacchio (@stefmusacchio)

It's always nice to see Habs players getting involved in this way for the community.

There are so many people in need and people suffering from mental illness… An event like this really helps the cause, that's for sure.

And seeing Hutson constantly on the ice certainly speaks volumes about the kind of person he is.

In a nutshell

– It must be a big help for your team to have a Marc-André Fleury on the roster.

When a retired NHL goalie shows up to your Division C beer league game and scores 8 times Marc-André Fleury pic.twitter.com/wnPnoLrpde — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 29, 2026

– A jack-of-all-trades.

Will Smith, multi-sport athlete He hit a home run during batting practice at @OracleParkSF last night! ( : @NBCSSharks) pic.twitter.com/FdGNUgqmUT — NHL (@NHL) August 29, 2026

– Must-read.