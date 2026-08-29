Hellebuyck’s Departure: The CH Must Monitor Gabriel Vilardi’s Availability

The return of National Hockey League action is fast approaching, and we got a great preview this week, with some real action—something we haven't seen in a very long time.

In addition to Cale Makar's massive signing yesterday, another major story has gained momentum, as Winnipeg Jets star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has officially requested a trade.

Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the league, so seeing him request a trade is clearly going to shake things up throughout the NHL.

Several teams will obviously call the Jets to find out the price tag for Hellebuyck, but we shouldn't forget about the other teams, either.

What do I mean by “other teams”?

Well, seeing the Jets forced to trade Hellebuyck will make several teams wonder if the Jets are now in selling mode—and therefore might be willing to trade other players.

And if that's the case, Kent Hughes really needs to call Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Jets, as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois pointed out yesterday.

The chaos caused by Connor Hellebuyck could help the Canadiens → https://t.co/RsbAjIKOKR — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 28, 2026

Indeed, if the Winnipeg Jets decide to sell off assets following Connor Hellebuyck's departure, well, it's obvious that the Montreal Canadiens need to get involved.

The Habs' urgent need—which, of course, everyone is aware of—remains, as always, a second-line center, and the Jets might have a solution right at their fingertips.

My colleague mentioned Mark Scheifele yesterday—who would clearly be a very interesting option—but I want to draw your attention to Gabriel Vilardi.

At 27, Vilardi would be a great addition to the Habs' top six, playing as the second-line center alongside Ivan Demidov.

Vilardi is under contract for another five years at $7.5 million per year, which is reasonable for a player who has posted two consecutive seasons with over 60 points (61 and 69).

In short, I sincerely believe that the Jets' Canadian center could be a great option for the Habs, and that at the right price—if the Jets are looking to trade him—Kent Hughes should jump at the opportunity.

Vilardi would be a perfect fit for the Habs, and at 27, he could still serve the Tricolore well.

Furthermore, Kent Hughes has the necessary assets at his disposal to pry Vilardi away from Winnipeg.

It remains to be seen whether the Jets will be willing enough to part with their No. 13.

In a Nutshell

– It's coming.

The Canadiens' season starts in 31 days! pic.twitter.com/PUl1wka0en — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) August 29, 2026

– It's already been two years.

Forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/hhlVhU2rLy — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 29, 2026

– Note to self.

2 QUICK UPDATES #CFMTL 1. If the front office completes another trade or transaction by September 2, it will (very) likely be for a left-sided defenseman. However, it's likely to be for a backup to Petrasso, not to replace him.… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 29, 2026

– Shea Weber still in the top 5.

Largest contracts in NHL history by total dollars: 1. CALE MAKAR – $163.2M

2. Kirill Kaprizov – $136M

3. Alex Ovechkin – $124M

4. Leon Draisaitl – $112M

5. Shea Weber – $110M

6. Jack Eichel – $108M

7. Sidney Crosby – $104.4M

8. Nathan MacKinnon – $100.8M

9. Connor McDavid -… — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 28, 2026

– That's right.