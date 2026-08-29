Former Alouettes player Étienne Boulay makes a major announcement

Former Montreal Alouettes player Étienne Boulay hopes to contribute to research on the effects of concussions, even after his death.

During his appearance on the LCN show Dans le blanc des yeux, Boulay revealed that he intends to donate his body to science so that his brain, among other things, can be studied by researchers.

This decision comes as concerns about the long-term effects of concussions on football players continue to grow. The former linebacker was responding in particular to a recent study published in the British Medical Journal, which examines issues of brain degeneration among former American football players.

For Boulay, the main issue remains the uncertainty surrounding these diseases.

He points out that a former player may feel perfectly fine today but develop neurological problems several years later. He specifically cites Tony Proudfoot, a former Alouettes star, and Chris Johnson, a former NFL player, as examples that have left a lasting impression on him.

Despite his concerns, however, Boulay tries to focus on what he can control rather than living in fear of potential consequences.

Étienne Boulay Wants His Brain to Be Used for Research

When asked if he had ever planned to donate his body to science, his answer was unequivocal.

Boulay hopes researchers will be able to take what they need—particularly his brain—to try to determine the potential consequences of his football career.

With his usual sense of humor, he even made a remark that sums up his mindset: researchers may eventually try to determine whether any lasting effects stem from football or other factors in his life.

The former player also spoke openly about his journey with Alcoholics Anonymous. In particular, he has kept several tokens he received over the years, symbols of his various milestones on the path to sobriety.

This experience also led to the creation of his non-alcoholic beverage company, Atypique, which was eventually sold to Keurig Dr Pepper.

For Boulay, this success represents much more than a simple financial transaction. He believes he has managed to turn a difficult period in his life into something positive and constructive.

His story thus illustrates a desire to turn his own experiences into tools that could potentially help future generations.

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