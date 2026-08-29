Brian Cashman: A Pay Raise Awaits Him

A general manager who has been in his position for nearly 30 years in a market like New York is bound to attract criticism.

And Brian Cashman knows that all too well.

Yankees fans aren't always on board with the GM. His decisions are often criticized in New York.

His inaction at the 2026 trade deadline is a good example. After Fernando Cruz's injury, the bullpen isn't strong enough for the playoffs… and that was to be expected.

Cashman decided he wanted Mason Miller at the deadline, and the moment he realized that wasn't going to happen, he had zero backup plan for the relief corps. He just trusted that an overworked bullpen would hold up with nothing but a prayer behind it. This is why we hate the front office. — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 26, 2026

But let's be honest: there's a world of difference between the fans' opinions and the Steinbrenner family's vision.

Hal Steinbrenner doesn't spend like his father did—relatively speaking. But despite everything, Cashman is leading the Yankees to their 29th consecutive winning season under his tenure.

And apparently, that's enough.

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees' GM (whose contract is set to expire) will likely sign a new deal this winter. And it will come with a nice pay raise.

The Yankees are expected to sign Brian Cashman to a new contract this winter that includes a “pretty good” raise, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/oT9VPbkmA1 — SleeperYankees (@SleeperYankees) August 26, 2026

The Yankees are still among the top teams in Major League Baseball. But they've only won one championship ring in the last 25 years or so.

Is that a problem? Apparently not, according to the team's owners.

It's also worth noting that the chances of Aaron Boone returning as manager next year are pretty good.

The fact that the club doesn't make it to the World Series very often could fuel internal discussions, but he's expected to return.

https://t.co/z7IrweTOZV Yankees planning to ask Cashman back (no surprise here—this is his 29th straight winning season as GM) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 28, 2026

In any case, since Cashman has the confidence of his bosses, he doesn't like to change managers very often, and Boone is his guy, it's hard to see the club changing managers.

So the Yankees should field a lineup next year similar to the one from 2026. Yankees fans, what do you think of all this?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.