Anthony Santander is still trying to make a comeback in 2026

The Blue Jays are trying to make the playoffs in 2026. It won't be easy, since the players have been on a roller-coaster ride.

In any case, it's getting harder and harder to believe they can do it.

Could the team get some help from players returning from injury? It's a question worth asking.

We'll take a look at the injured players and see who might be able to step in and help.

Before we begin, it's worth noting that Bowden Francis, Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce, Yimi Garcia, and Addison Barger won't be returning this season.

Jonatan Clase and Patrick Corbin, barring a change, aren't expected to return either. They're likely to run out of time.

But what about the others?

The big name we're keeping an eye on among the hitters is Anthony Santander. Next week, he could face real pitchers.

Time is really working against him, and one has to wonder if he'll really have what it takes in 2026 to help the Blue Jays.

Perhaps if the team is out of the race, they'll give him a few games to get back into the swing of things ahead of the 2027 season. We'll have to wait and see.

At this point, it feels like the most realistic path back for Santander is if the #BlueJays fall completely out of the race and want him to get a few games in the last week. A mental win that ensures he has a “2026” line on Baseball Reference. But, we'll see. https://t.co/g4oR2RS7nd — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 28, 2026

Josh Smith is a hitter to watch. He's very close to a return (in the next few days) because he's started his rehab games in Triple-A.

As for Luis Urias, he could return in mid-September.

Reliever Joe Mantiply has started pitching in the minors. He, too, could return in the coming days.

Jameson Taillon didn't have a great outing yesterday in Buffalo (four earned runs in 3.1 innings), but he could be called up to pitch in Toronto as early as next week.

The big-name pitchers to watch are Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber. Both are working hard to return by the end of the season.

But it's too early to tell if they'll be able to return by then. That said, I like Yesavage's chances better.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.