“You’re an idiot”: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. defended by Myles Straw on X

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't having a great season. That said, his team is still there to publicly defend him.

An example? When John Schneider said he didn't want to move him lower in the batting order because the offense needs to continue revolving around him.

But now Myles Straw has just provided another example.

Basically, he told Sid Seixeiro—who had criticized Vladdy—on Twitter that he was an idiot. And his tweet has been causing quite a stir ever since.

You're an idiot….. — Myles Straw (@myles_straw) August 27, 2026

Straw's statement comes in response to the Toronto reporter's criticism of Vlad… over his habit of dousing his teammates with Gatorade after a win.

Of all the things you could criticize Vlad for…

Recently, Nathan Lukes didn't want anything to do with getting doused with Gatorade. The Blue Jays had actually posted the clip on X.

It was actually pretty funny.

Gonna get him one way or another #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/HRT5o9Fh8v — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 27, 2026

Lukes explained that he hates ice-cold water, which is why he didn't want to get doused with Gatorade.

Honestly, this doesn't sound like a story made up to cover up a controversy. It just sounds like the truth.

We can all agree that Vladdy is having a terrible season, but it's not because of the Gatorade. You can criticize him for a lot of things, but not for being a team player.

I never thought the straw that would break the camel's back would actually be a drop of postgame Gatorade. Well…

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