Tony Romo is facing three new traffic citations

The case involving Tony Romo has taken a new turn.

The former

Dallas Cowboys

quarterback

, now a star NFL analyst for CBS Sports, is now facing three additional charges following his arrest in Wisconsin in July.

Romo, 46, was arrested on July 23 on Highway 43 in Milwaukee County. Authorities accused him, among other things, of refusing to submit to a toxicology test after his arrest. However, the case was amended this week with the addition of new charges.

The filed documents now list a first offense of driving under the influence, dangerous passing on the right, and the presence of an open container of an

intoxicating substance in his vehicle.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, officers observed signs suggesting that Romo may have been under the influence of alcohol. The field sobriety tests reportedly yielded unsatisfactory results. He was then taken into custody, booked by authorities, and later released.

Footage from the officers' body cameras also provided further insight into the incident. Romo reportedly told the officers that he was returning from a round of golf and was on his way to his grandparents' home.

While inspecting his vehicle before it was towed, officers reportedly discovered an open bottle of alcohol on the passenger seat.

Tony Romo Still Off the Air at CBS

This incident has already had significant professional repercussions for the former player. CBS has suspended Romo from his role as an analyst for its NFL broadcasts. David Berson, president of CBS Sports, stated in early August that no specific date had yet been set for his return to the air.

Romo has served as CBS's lead analyst since 2017, after retiring from professional play in 2016. He spent his entire career with the Cowboys and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Despite his departure from the field, his legacy remains significant

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