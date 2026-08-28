The Blue Jays will honor Jacques Doucet

This morning, the sad news of Jacques Doucet's passing shook Quebec.

Expos fans, who were captivated by his voice, are obviously deeply saddened by today's news.

Mr. Doucet, who has joined Rodger Brulotte in heaven, is currently at the center of a huge outpouring of love across the province.

This news has particularly touched the political community. In the midst of a campaign, no less—it was the right thing to do.

Today, Quebec loses a voice that left its mark on generations of baseball fans. Jacques Doucet, the voice of the Expos, brought the great moments of baseball to life for us with passion, precision, and a deep love for the sport. He also helped bring… — Christine Fréchette (@CFrechette) August 28, 2026

Commentators who are well-known figures in the world of baseball in Quebec have all highlighted the news, of course.

We could share dozens and dozens of posts like this.

My teacher and mentor passed away today. Thank you, Jacques, for your generosity and kindness, and above all, for the influence you had on my career as a sports commentator. My condolences to his wife, Corrie, and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/PjR1OtgH9v — Denis Casavant (@casavantdenis) August 28, 2026

The baseball world has just lost a legend. Jacques Doucet, the legendary French-speaking voice of the #Montreal Expos, has passed away at the age of 86.

Jacques brought every Expos game to life with his unforgettable commentary. His voice is an integral part of history… pic.twitter.com/ggUS27SVM6 — Expos Fest (@ExposFest) August 28, 2026

It's a shame that outside of Quebec, tributes to the voice of the Expos have been few and far between.

We're still waiting for MLB to say something about him… as well as for his induction into Cooperstown. But that's another story.

Ultimately, Jeremy Filosa is right: because Jacques Doucet worked in a language that English speakers don't understand and in a market that has left MLB, Mr. Doucet cannot be given the recognition he deserves.

Buck Martinez, for example, will be honored in a big way in Toronto tomorrow. Jacques Doucet will never be able to experience that in his own market.

This weekend, the @BlueJays will honor Buck Martinez—the man who's done it all in the organization: player, manager, and above all, broadcaster. Buck will have the chance, while he's still alive, to be immortalized at the Rogers Center on Saturday. The Jays are throwing a big party for him. It makes me… — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 28, 2026

At least there's some good news: the Blue Jays have still acted with class and will pay tribute to Jacques Doucet—just as they did for Rodger.

Frédéric Daigle reports on X that the Toronto Blue Jays, who also acknowledged Mr. Doucet's passing earlier today, will observe a minute of silence in his honor tonight at the Rogers Center.

We join the MLB community and our colleagues at @TVASports in extending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jacques Doucet. The “Voice of Baseball” in Quebec and a Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer—his impact on the game and the Montreal Expos will be remembered… pic.twitter.com/vPzqzIJVI3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 28, 2026

Tonight's game, however, will be available only on Apple: don't look for it on TVA Sports or even Sportsnet. #BadTiming

A few media representatives in English-speaking Canada have highlighted the career of the Expos' voice, but it's mainly here that the tributes are pouring in.

It's a shame, but we're not surprised.

I'm convinced that, just as with Rodger Brulotte, the tributes to Jacques Doucet will be numerous and sustained for several days. I'm sure the people of Quebec will do it justice—they won't forget their hero.

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