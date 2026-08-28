The Blue Jays will honor Jacques Doucet
This morning, the sad news of Jacques Doucet's passing shook Quebec.
Expos fans, who were captivated by his voice, are obviously deeply saddened by today's news.
Mr. Doucet, who has joined Rodger Brulotte in heaven, is currently at the center of a huge outpouring of love across the province.
This news has particularly touched the political community. In the midst of a campaign, no less—it was the right thing to do.
Commentators who are well-known figures in the world of baseball in Quebec have all highlighted the news, of course.
We could share dozens and dozens of posts like this.
It's a shame that outside of Quebec, tributes to the voice of the Expos have been few and far between.
We're still waiting for MLB to say something about him… as well as for his induction into Cooperstown. But that's another story.
Ultimately, Jeremy Filosa is right: because Jacques Doucet worked in a language that English speakers don't understand and in a market that has left MLB, Mr. Doucet cannot be given the recognition he deserves.
Buck Martinez, for example, will be honored in a big way in Toronto tomorrow. Jacques Doucet will never be able to experience that in his own market.
At least there's some good news: the Blue Jays have still acted with class and will pay tribute to Jacques Doucet—just as they did for Rodger.
Frédéric Daigle reports on X that the Toronto Blue Jays, who also acknowledged Mr. Doucet's passing earlier today, will observe a minute of silence in his honor tonight at the Rogers Center.
Tonight's game, however, will be available only on Apple: don't look for it on TVA Sports or even Sportsnet. #BadTiming
A few media representatives in English-speaking Canada have highlighted the career of the Expos' voice, but it's mainly here that the tributes are pouring in.
It's a shame, but we're not surprised.
I'm convinced that, just as with Rodger Brulotte, the tributes to Jacques Doucet will be numerous and sustained for several days. I'm sure the people of Quebec will do it justice—they won't forget their hero.
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