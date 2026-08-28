Mark Scheifele: Kent Hughes Needs to Call the Jets

What would happen if the Jets were to trade Connor Hellebuyck?

Obviously, it would be difficult for them to get a return that would allow them, right now, to be just as good heading into the 2026–2027 National Hockey League season.

After all, the goaltender is among the league's elite.

Naturally, the Jets would have to consider a rebuild. I don't know if that's really what will happen, but it remains a logical possibility on the table.

And that's true even though I'm not sure the Winnipeg market can afford years of misery on the ice… and, consequently, in the stands.

If the Jets were to rebuild, Mark Scheifele (who still has five years left on his $8.5 million contract) would inevitably be put on the trade market. That would make sense, at least.

And if that's the case, I believe the Canadiens will have to make a move.

In the event that the Winnipeg #Jets are forced into a rebuild, should the #GoHabsGo pursue Mark Scheifele?#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/bmMLQmE8aW — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 28, 2026

Of course, there's no guarantee the Canadiens would be able to reach an agreement with the Jets. And perhaps Kent Hughes feels that, at 33, the center is too old for what he's looking for.

But Scheifele, currently ranked as the 11th-best center in the NHL, racked up 103 points (including no fewer than 36 goals) last season. Not even Nick Suzuki did that.

Having him in Montreal would be a game-changer. And the Habs will be equipped to hold their own late in the game on offense with the addition of a 6'3” player.

Of course, we don't know if the Ontarian would like the plan. But since he's always wanted to stay in the NHL's most boring Canadian market, it's safe to assume Montreal might interest him.

The Jets' plan—when Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, and Pierre-Luc Dubois could all leave at the same time, or nearly so—worked for a few years, but unfortunately, they may have to move on.

We'll see how things play out… and whether Jake Evans would want him on his team.

In Brief

– Sad news.

After Rodger Brulotte, the Expos lose another great. https://t.co/jAxk5QBTZa https://t.co/2wxWagWWE1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 28, 2026

– Note to self.

DANTE SEALY UPDATE Dante Sealy is under contract through the end of the current season. He earns a base salary of $150,000. #CFMTL The club holds a one-year option (2027). — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 28, 2026

– The Oilers considered signing Claude Giroux.

The Edmonton Oilers considered pursuing Claude Giroux this offseason, as confirmed in their episode of “The Drop,” where they discussed how they handled free agency on July 1. It was clear that the possibility of Giroux joining Edmonton was nothing more than a brief conversation and didn't go very far. pic.twitter.com/I37MKdHtEJ — The Mug NHL (@TheMugNHL) August 28, 2026

– It's starting up again soon.