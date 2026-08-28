Lane Hutson: Corey Pronman Admits He Was Wrong… Or Almost

There's been a lot of talk about Corey Pronman in recent days.

His recent rankings have sparked a lot of discussion… which is always the case year after year.

But this morning, the expert from The Athletic published an article in which he acknowledges his mistakes regarding the 2022 draft. And of course, you can imagine he took the opportunity to talk about Lane Hutson.

Basically, Pronman put Hutson at the top of his list of biggest misjudgments for the 2022 draft. He explains that he underestimated the young player's offensive game… but also his defensive play.

“I underestimated just how exceptional his offensive potential would be at the highest level. He also defended better in the NHL than I would have expected, given his average athletic ability.” – Corey Pronman

If you'd like to read the article in question, you can find it right here:

Biggest mistakes I made in my 2022 NHL draft evaluations https://t.co/HcrSEgzd78 — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) August 28, 2026

What bothers me a little bit about this?

Pronman isn't alone in this. Everyone—and I mean EVERYONE—underestimated Lane Hutson before he was selected in the 2022 draft. And there's a reason he slipped all the way to the #62 pick: he wasn't viewed as an elite prospect because of his size, and in the end, the Canadiens got lucky.

It's not as if Pronman had to look in the mirror and do a deep analysis of the situation to admit he made a mistake by ranking him lower on his baseline list…

In any case, that doesn't change the fact that Hutson ranked 11th on Pronman's list of the NHL's top 156 U23 players. And it doesn't erase the criticism Pronman himself has leveled at the Canadiens player…

In a nutshell

– These guys are so good. It's crazy!

Jack Hughes is getting ready to make some noise during the 2026–27 season! ( : IG/power_edge_pro) pic.twitter.com/SfQEVNu42x — NHL (@NHL) August 28, 2026

– Nice.

Matt Dumba on the bag for Ryan Hartman today @RussoHockey pic.twitter.com/gdngnQ4Rj5 — 10,000 Takes (@10k_Takes) August 28, 2026

– Well done.