Fernando Mendoza is already facing criticism

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an 18-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in a preseason game marked by a lackluster offensive performance and a flurry of field goals.

Rookie quarterback

Fernando Mendoza, in particular, had a mixed night.

Selected with the first overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft, Mendoza had the opportunity to continue his development with the Raiders. The Indiana-trained quarterback completed just seven of his 14 pass attempts for a total of 57 yards. He also gained nine yards on two runs but was sacked twice and threw an interception.

Las Vegas also used Kirk Cousins, Aiden O'Connell, and Jacob Clark at quarterback. For the 49ers, Adrian Martinez and Mac Jones shared playing time.

In the backfield, Mike Washington Jr. delivered one of the Raiders' best offensive performances. Considered Ashton Jeanty's primary backup, he carried the ball eight times and gained 49

yards.

The Raiders are still monitoring Ashton Jeanty's condition

This performance comes at just the right time for Las Vegas, as uncertainty remains regarding Jeanty's availability for the season opener. The young running back was recently injured, and his status could have a significant impact on the team's offensive plans.

The kickers ultimately proved to be the main contributors to the scoring. Eddy Pineiro was flawless for San Francisco, making all six of his field goal attempts, including an impressive 59-yard kick. Matt Gay, meanwhile, converted four of his five attempts for the Raiders, with a 53-yard field goal.

The Raiders will kick off their regular season on September 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers, meanwhile, will open their season a few days earlier, hosting the Los Angeles Rams on the preceding Thursday.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.