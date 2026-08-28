A fake 49ers player allegedly scammed several women

An alleged large-scale romantic and financial scam has led to the arrest of two men in the United States.

Federal authorities

accuse them of manipulating women they met online and defrauding them of a total of nearly $1.3 million through fake investment schemes.

The main suspect, Daejon Love, 35, allegedly used fake identities on dating apps and social media. On several occasions, he allegedly posed as a player for the {“fallbackMarkdown”:”San Francisco 49ers”,”reference”:{“alt”:”San Francisco 49ers”,”category”:”sports_team”,”extra_params”:{“disambiguation”:”NFL team | San Francisco, California, USA”},”name”:”San Francisco 49ers”,”prompt_text”:”San Francisco 49ers”,”status”:”done”,”type”:”entity”},”referenceKey”:”0″,”showLoginRequiredCard”:false} or as a wealthy real estate entrepreneur.

Love reportedly met his victims beginning in 2022, developing romantic relationships with some of them before offering them investments that were supposedly extremely profitable

. According to investigators, he led them to believe that he possessed a considerable fortune and that he worked with an 18-year-old financial advisor named Taylor Jamie Chan.

Chan allegedly participated in the fraud by posing as this so-called advisor. The two men reportedly used fake bank accounts and investment platforms to display fictitious balances and lend further credibility to their scheme.

The victims were then encouraged to transfer money directly to the suspects. In some cases, Love allegedly asked women to take out personal loans when they no longer had the necessary funds, promising to repay the borrowed amounts.

A Scam That May Have More Victims

According to U.S. federal authorities, 26 victims have so far been identified in California, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington State. They reportedly paid the duo approximately $1.3 million. The FBI estimates, however, that the actual number of victims could be much higher.

Investigators also state that Love would cut off communication when his female contacts ran out of money or began to question his claims. None of the victims interviewed reportedly received a refund or recovered the promised “profits.”

Arrest warrants were issued in Oregon on August 17, 2026. On August 24, Love and Chan were finally arrested at the Boise, Idaho, airport after Chan arrived from California. Both men are currently in federal custody and face a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.

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