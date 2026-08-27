When Jeff Gorton teases a Maple Leafs fan

Season #3 of the series on the Canadiens' rebuild on Crave is coming soon. Starting September 1, select episodes will be available to watch.

But in the meantime, a clip has been posted on social media.

For those who want to see what it's all about, I invite you to watch the following clip, where Jeff Gorton takes the opportunity to tease a Maple Leafs fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

The scene takes place on the street. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are discussing their future with the Canadiens (we can guess this is after they signed their contract extensions in October 2025) and they say they're happy to be here.

“Why leave when things are getting fun, when you stuck around even when it was tough on the ice?” Kent Hughes is absolutely right.

That's when some fans stopped the Canadiens' executives on the street to talk to them. The Habs' executives noticed a Blackhawks jersey and a Maple Leafs jersey.

And after seeing the Toronto fan proudly displaying his team's logo, Jeff Gorton replied:

“You're really lost, aren't you?” – Jeff Gorton

Fair enough. After all, the rivalry between the two teams is intense. And the Canadiens executive had to react when the fan proudly showed him his Toronto logo.

I wonder if there will be more moments like this on the show. I hope so, because it makes me laugh.

Gorton and Hughes have done a great job building a strong team. The team's progress has been incredible, and it's being hailed as a model of successful rebuilding in the National Hockey League.

But as you know, the work isn't done yet. HuGo will have to bring in more reinforcements at some point.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

Podcast by @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard Shane Bieber, Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, and Roman Anthony are on the menu https://t.co/SlHtzkk9pa — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) August 27, 2026

– Oh.

#GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky played left wing today for Salavat. #KHLpreseason #RomazanMemorial — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) August 27, 2026

– Again?

– Makes sense.

The Saudi Tour on the Brink of Bankruptcy | “LIV Players Want to Return to the PGA” https://t.co/3I7D5qyrhL — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 27, 2026

– I wouldn't bet against Georges.