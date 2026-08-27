Trevor Timmins has been promoted to Columbus: He’s returning to the role he had in Montreal

Marc-Olivier Cook
Trevor Timmins has been promoted to Columbus: He’s returning to the role he had in Montreal
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Some news stories make you smile a little more than others.

Right? 

The Columbus Blue Jackets officially promoted Trevor Timmins to the position of director of amateur scouting today. It's a role he knows well… since he held the exact same position for nearly two decades with the Montreal Canadiens.

Timmins drafted some excellent players during his time with the Habs.

Carey Price, P.K. Subban, Max Pacioretty…

But we also have to look at the other side of the coin. Alex Galchenyuk, Nikita Scherbak, Michael McCarron, Noah Juulsen, Jarred Tinordi, Louis Leblanc…

Oh, and of course, there's also the infamous Jesperi Kotkaniemi situation from 2018. It's hard to forget it, given everything that happened with KK's development and his departure to Carolina! 

That said, we have to give Timmins credit: the job of an amateur scout is far from an exact science.

No scouting director can get EVERY pick right. But the problem with Timmins in Montreal was the accumulation… because it seemed like the bad decisions just kept piling up all too easily.

Anyway.

The Canadiens spent nearly 20 years entrusting him with part of their future… and now it's the Blue Jackets' turn to entrust him with that major mission… and I feel like saying something about all of this.

Good luck to the Blue Jackets! 


In a nutshell

– Nice.

– I hope so!

– This looks promising.

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