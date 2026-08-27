Trevor Timmins has been promoted to Columbus: He’s returning to the role he had in Montreal

Some news stories make you smile a little more than others.

Right?

The Columbus Blue Jackets officially promoted Trevor Timmins to the position of director of amateur scouting today. It's a role he knows well… since he held the exact same position for nearly two decades with the Montreal Canadiens.

NEWS: #CBJ have announced changes within the club's hockey operations department.https://t.co/8aTkhyhtsG — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) August 27, 2026

Timmins drafted some excellent players during his time with the Habs.

Carey Price, P.K. Subban, Max Pacioretty…

But we also have to look at the other side of the coin. Alex Galchenyuk, Nikita Scherbak, Michael McCarron, Noah Juulsen, Jarred Tinordi, Louis Leblanc…

Oh, and of course, there's also the infamous Jesperi Kotkaniemi situation from 2018. It's hard to forget it, given everything that happened with KK's development and his departure to Carolina!

That said, we have to give Timmins credit: the job of an amateur scout is far from an exact science.

No scouting director can get EVERY pick right. But the problem with Timmins in Montreal was the accumulation… because it seemed like the bad decisions just kept piling up all too easily.

Anyway.

The Canadiens spent nearly 20 years entrusting him with part of their future… and now it's the Blue Jackets' turn to entrust him with that major mission… and I feel like saying something about all of this.

Good luck to the Blue Jackets!

In a nutshell

– Nice.

Nick Suzuki & Alex Newhook today at the 4th annual Heroes Golf Tournament for the Asista Foundation: A nonprofit organization that provides training and care for therapy service dogs pic.twitter.com/zkcjCzggTQ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 27, 2026

– I hope so!

Is Cole Caufield gearing up for another big year? ( : IG/power_edge_pro) pic.twitter.com/kRNB4oUUeW — NHL (@NHL) August 27, 2026

– This looks promising.