Playoffs: It Could Be Official Soon for the Alouettes

Dominating the circuit outrageously with a stellar record of nine wins and just one loss, the Montreal club is running at full speed.

For the reporters assigned to cover the team, this calm at the top is almost monotonous. Fortunately, quarterback Jason Maas and his inner circle stubbornly refuse to rest on their laurels. In practice, the intensity remains at its peak, whether it's fine-tuning tackling technique or correcting a sometimes undisciplined team.

This unshakable confidence sometimes borders on arrogance in the eyes of outside observers—a perception the head coach dismisses out of hand. In his view, this attitude simply reflects the deep conviction of a group aware of its value and collective strength, cemented by consistent effort week after week.

On Track for an Early Playoff Berth as Early as Friday

The crowd favorites could secure their ticket to the fall tournament before August even comes to an end. A victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers would be enough to guarantee their spot in the postseason. If the Hamilton Tiger-Cats also lose to Calgary, Montreal would simultaneously secure the right to host a playoff game at home.

On the roster front, the situation remains stable. Center Justin Lawrence is set to return to action, but will have to wait his turn, as Cyrille Hogan-Saindon has firmly cemented his position on the offensive line. Winnipeg, meanwhile, will count on the presence of its prolific running back Brady Oliveira, despite a nagging ankle injury, while Quebec native Redha Kramdi remains on the injured reserve list despite participating fully in practices.

The Birds will look to secure their eighth consecutive victory this Friday at 7:30 p.m. on RDS, facing Manitoba rivals who are still finding their footing.

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