Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 22

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 22
Credit: Rountable.io

There are only five weeks left in the MLB regular season. And more than ever, the standings are tightening, especially in the American League.

So without further ado, here's the very latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Milwaukee Brewers (1)
2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (3)

3 – Tampa Bay Rays (2)
4 – Chicago Cubs (5)
5 – New York Yankees (6)
6 – Atlanta Braves (4)
7 – Philadelphia Phillies (7)
8 – San Diego Padres (8)
9 – Boston Red Sox (11)
10 – Chicago White Sox (9)
11 – Arizona Diamondbacks (10)
12 – Miami Marlins (13)
13 – St. Louis Cardinals (14)
14 – Houston Astros (12)
15 – Toronto Blue Jays (18)
16 – Cleveland Guardians (19)
17 – Texas Rangers (16)
18 – Baltimore Orioles (17)
19 – Minnesota Twins (20)
20 – Detroit Tigers (15)
21 – Pittsburgh Pirates (21)
22 – Seattle Mariners (23)
23 – New York Mets (25)
24 – Washington Nationals (22)
25 – Cincinnati Reds (24)
26 – Kansas City Royals (26)
27 – San Francisco Giants (27)
28 – Los Angeles Angels (29)

29 – Colorado Rockies (28)
30 – Sacramento Athletics (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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