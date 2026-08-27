MLB in Brief: No Mercy for Ketel Marte | Eugenio Suarez Overlooked
No mercy for Ketel Marte
He's grieving, but seeing him abandon his team yet again doesn't sit well with his teammates.
Eugenio Suarez Ignored
Neither he nor TJ Friedl were claimed off waivers.
Andy Green as GM?
The Mets might be considering it.
If you listen to Bo Bichette, seeing him back as manager in 2027 wouldn't be a bad thing.
Jeff Bagwell as GM?
It's unclear if he's interested.
The Importance of Mason Fluharty
It's a good thing he's there.
Story on Mason Fluharty, the workhorse quietly helping to hold the #BlueJays bullpen together: https://t.co/NgRWF9LZTS
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 27, 2026
Looking Each Other in the Eye
Pat Murphy can do it.
Pulling players? Speaking candidly about poor performance? Pat Murphy can be demanding. And the Brewers are OK with that.
“I'm not trying to be Johnny Hard-Ass here.” https://t.co/QkYFblrS1A
— Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 27, 2026
Sean Keys in the field in Buffalo
Interesting…
Sean Keys will play some outfield for Triple-A Buffalo this week, said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.
The corner infield prospect hasn't played there before, but he's enjoying a strong August, batting .375/.475/.679 with six homers in 21 games, prompting the club to seek more…
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 26, 2026
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