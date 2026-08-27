MLB in Brief: No Mercy for Ketel Marte | Eugenio Suarez Overlooked

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: No Mercy for Ketel Marte | Eugenio Suarez Overlooked
Credit: MLB.com

No mercy for Ketel Marte

He's grieving, but seeing him abandon his team yet again doesn't sit well with his teammates.

Eugenio Suarez Ignored

Neither he nor TJ Friedl were claimed off waivers.

Andy Green as GM?

The Mets might be considering it.

If you listen to Bo Bichette, seeing him back as manager in 2027 wouldn't be a bad thing.

Jeff Bagwell as GM?

It's unclear if he's interested.

The Importance of Mason Fluharty

It's a good thing he's there.

Looking Each Other in the Eye

Pat Murphy can do it.

Sean Keys in the field in Buffalo

Interesting…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!