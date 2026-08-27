MLB in Brief: No Mercy for Ketel Marte | Eugenio Suarez Overlooked

No mercy for Ketel Marte

He's grieving, but seeing him abandon his team yet again doesn't sit well with his teammates.

Marte is one of the top second basemen in baseball. But his latest missteps—failing to show up for a game in the middle of a pennant race, then unwinding at a casino while rehabilitating a knee injury—have renewed concerns.https://t.co/hu9rD3C173 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 27, 2026

Eugenio Suarez Ignored

Neither he nor TJ Friedl were claimed off waivers.

According to Reds team sources, both Eugenio Suárez and TJ Friedl have cleared waivers and will be with the team in Chicago on Friday — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) August 27, 2026

Andy Green as GM?

The Mets might be considering it.

SNY's @chelsea_janes reports on what the future could hold for Andy Green with the Mets: “As of this moment, that plan to return to the front office remains intact. Last week, Steve Cohen said the team still plans to conduct a managerial search this offseason, one in which Green… pic.twitter.com/xE0UlQc4SE — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 27, 2026

If you listen to Bo Bichette, seeing him back as manager in 2027 wouldn't be a bad thing.

I thought this, from Bo Bichette, was about as strong an endorsement for a baseball leader as I've heard. It makes you think that Green would fit well in a role that involves working with major league players in some capacity, even if not in the dugout. https://t.co/0u1s32w57O pic.twitter.com/KvN9hRpBZT — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 27, 2026

Jeff Bagwell as GM?

It's unclear if he's interested.

Is Jeff Bagwell actually a candidate for the Astros' GM opening? “I find it very hard to believe that Jeff Bagwell would want the responsibilities of being a full-time general manager,” says @Chandler_Rome. pic.twitter.com/GEYKIuDoFv — Crush City Territory (@CrushCityShow) August 26, 2026

The Importance of Mason Fluharty

It's a good thing he's there.

Story on Mason Fluharty, the workhorse quietly helping to hold the #BlueJays bullpen together: https://t.co/NgRWF9LZTS — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 27, 2026

Looking Each Other in the Eye

Pat Murphy can do it.

Pulling players? Speaking candidly about poor performance? Pat Murphy can be demanding. And the Brewers are OK with that. “I'm not trying to be Johnny Hard-Ass here.” https://t.co/QkYFblrS1A — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 27, 2026

Sean Keys in the field in Buffalo

Interesting…

Sean Keys will play some outfield for Triple-A Buffalo this week, said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. The corner infield prospect hasn't played there before, but he's enjoying a strong August, batting .375/.475/.679 with six homers in 21 games, prompting the club to seek more… — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 26, 2026

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