Kent Hughes’ Inaction: Nick Suzuki Steps into the Captain’s Role in Front of the Media

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kent Hughes’ Inaction: Nick Suzuki Steps into the Captain’s Role in Front of the Media
Credit: Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nick Suzuki is an excellent captain. He never puts his foot in his mouth.

The most recent example? At the Asista Foundation golf tournament, which he sponsors, Suzuki was questioned by reporters for the first time in several weeks.

Unsurprisingly, the topic of the Habs' offseason came up again. And guess what? He was ready. Like many of his teammates, he hadn't put the past too far behind him.

When asked about his team's inactivity during the offseason, the Canadiens' captain said that having the same group of players return—without any new additions—could be an advantage.

Why? Because the guys know each other, are comfortable with the system, and will be able to pick up where they left off to continue moving toward the ultimate goal.

We can all agree that these comments, as reported by Jonathan Bernier, aren't wrong. In fact, chemistry and the power of friendship are the foundation of the team's success.

But we also agree that improving the team—which has some weaknesses—could help the Habs boost their chances of winning. Except that the team captain can't exactly say that outright in front of the cameras.

He also mentioned that Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc are key players both on the ice and in the locker room, adding that he hopes their contract situations will be resolved.

He knows how to play the captain's role.

Incidentally, it's also worth noting that Suzuki arrived at the golf tournament by helicopter. The same goes for Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj on Saturday and Sunday, in Joliette and St-Hyacinthe.

Is this a new trend?


In a Nutshell

– Meanwhile, in Brossard.

– Soccer update.

– What do you think?

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