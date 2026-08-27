Kent Hughes’ Inaction: Nick Suzuki Steps into the Captain’s Role in Front of the Media

Nick Suzuki is an excellent captain. He never puts his foot in his mouth.

The most recent example? At the Asista Foundation golf tournament, which he sponsors, Suzuki was questioned by reporters for the first time in several weeks.

Unsurprisingly, the topic of the Habs' offseason came up again. And guess what? He was ready. Like many of his teammates, he hadn't put the past too far behind him.

When asked about his team's inactivity during the offseason, the Canadiens' captain said that having the same group of players return—without any new additions—could be an advantage.

Why? Because the guys know each other, are comfortable with the system, and will be able to pick up where they left off to continue moving toward the ultimate goal.

What if Kent Hughes's inaction turned out to be an advantage for the Canadiens? That's Nick Suzuki's argument. https://t.co/n6xfi5vjch — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 27, 2026

We can all agree that these comments, as reported by Jonathan Bernier, aren't wrong. In fact, chemistry and the power of friendship are the foundation of the team's success.

But we also agree that improving the team—which has some weaknesses—could help the Habs boost their chances of winning. Except that the team captain can't exactly say that outright in front of the cameras.

He also mentioned that Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc are key players both on the ice and in the locker room, adding that he hopes their contract situations will be resolved.

He knows how to play the captain's role.

Nick Suzuki on the contract situations of Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc: “Of course, they're two extremely important players for us. Arber is a huge presence in the locker room, but also on the ice because of what he brings. And in the case of… pic.twitter.com/4gqV7Mn17s — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) August 27, 2026

Incidentally, it's also worth noting that Suzuki arrived at the golf tournament by helicopter. The same goes for Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj on Saturday and Sunday, in Joliette and St-Hyacinthe.

Is this a new trend?

YOUR CAPTAIN Nick Suzuki making his entrance by helicopter. pic.twitter.com/cEfF8Q3zfY — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) August 27, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Meanwhile, in Brossard.

Several players are in Brossard this morning, including Zachary Bolduc, Phillip Danault, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble, Raphaël Lavoie (Golden Knights), Joe Veleno (Rangers), Filip Mesar, Jakub Dobes, and Kaapo Kahkonen. The session is taking place under the supervision… pic.twitter.com/ZWBKdScWna — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 27, 2026

– Soccer update.

From what I've heard, Pat Raimondo, head coach of the UDM Carabins men's team and a coach with Soccer Québec, is the new head coach of the @academiecfm U15 team. Sylvain Hascoët, currently an assistant coach with the first team, was coaching the U15s last year… pic.twitter.com/pQ83f11etr — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 27, 2026

I'm at the Nutrilait Center with @NiltonJorge, @LajFil, and @SimServant, and all the players who were here yesterday are here today, with the same status (training group, sidelined, etc.) I'll spare you a long tweet that wouldn't serve any purpose. https://t.co/bd1FmuQAwu — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 27, 2026

– What do you think?