Alex Ovechkin: Moscow Dynamo is reportedly ready to build a team around him

Alex Ovechkin hasn't even started his 22nd NHL season yet, but in Russia, people are already seriously considering his return.

There's no question of giving him a minor role so he can quietly wrap up his career.

The Moscow Dynamo is reportedly ready to build its team around him.

That's what Anatoly Kharchuk, the new general manager, said in an interview with Pavel Lysenkov of Match TV. His comments were reported by Russian Machine Never Breaks, among others.

Dynamo Moscow CEO says KHL team would be built around Alex Ovechkin if he returns https://t.co/2foeEh0oz9 — RMNB (@rmnb) August 27, 2026

Kharchuk recently met with Ovechkin, and the two discussed the possibility of him eventually returning to his former club.

The executive made no secret of his interest.

According to him, when an organization has the chance to count on a player like Ovechkin, it must build around him.

That speaks volumes.

It's also hard to believe that this statement is completely innocuous.

By publicly stating that he'd be willing to build his team around Ovechkin, Karchuk is sending him a strong message. If No. 8 ever finds himself torn between retirement and one last adventure in Russia, he already knows what's waiting for him in Moscow.

It's also a great way to try to lure him in.

Because Ovechkin will turn 41 in September.

If he decides to extend his stay in the NHL beyond next season, his eventual return to Russia could therefore happen at age 42… or even later.

Building a team around a 42-year-old player… you don't see that every day.

Clearly, his age isn't deterring Dynamo.

It's worth noting that the ties between Ovechkin and the organization remain very strong. He made his professional debut there and returned during the 2012–2013 NHL lockout.

In short, he certainly wouldn't be stepping into uncharted territory.

In fact, Ovechkin himself has already spoken of his desire to eventually end his professional career with the Dynamo.

But before thinking about any of that, Ovechkin still has hockey to play in Washington.

The Russian has 929 NHL goals, just 71 shy of the legendary 1,000-goal milestone.

In fact, he signed a one-year contract extension with the Capitals this summer for the 2026–2027 season.

There's no guarantee he'll leave the NHL after this season. And the chance to reach 1,000 goals could certainly give him a reason to keep playing.

The Dynamo may have to wait a while.

But when Ovechkin is ready to return to Moscow, the club clearly wants to hand him the keys.

In a nutshell

– The Canucks add a goaltender.

The Canucks are giving Chris Driedger a shothttps://t.co/uSN8X1AkKM — RDS (@RDSca) August 27, 2026

– What do you think of CF Montréal's offseason moves?

TRANSFER WINDOW CLOSING? The acquisition of Dante Sealy could very well be the last addition before the transfer window closes next Wednesday. #CFMTL Let's face it: it's still a pricey signing for a winger with no stats, to quote the organization. If… pic.twitter.com/gRqAz3VUBn — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 28, 2026

– The next champions?