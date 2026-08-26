Several former CH players will face off against former Jets players in an exhibition game

Marc-Olivier Cook
Several former CH players will face off against former Jets players in an exhibition game
Credit: Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

On October 25, the Jets and the Canadiens will face off in an away game.

The game will be held at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' stadium (Princess Auto Stadium).

It's sure to make for some great footage… and it's sure to be a memorable moment for the players taking part.

That said, we learned early this afternoon that several former Canadiens players will be suiting up for the all-time game between the two teams, which will be played the day before (October 24).

Who's on the roster?

Guys like Paul Byron, Mike Cammalleri, Erik Cole, Maxim Lapierre, Guillaume Latendresse, David Desharnais, Dale Weise, Andrei Markov…

The complete list can be found here: 

From the image above, we can see that Chris Wideman will be playing as a forward in the game.

And as my colleague Félix Forget mentioned in our DLC chat on Messenger, it makes sense… because Wideman has always taken his defensive play lightly. Hehe.  

Seriously, though, it's definitely going to be special for the former Habs players, too.

They'll have the chance to reunite on the ice for an exhibition game, and the guys are bound to have a lot of fun. I get the feeling, at least, that there will be plenty of smiles.

It's worth noting that the Jets will also feature some other names that are pretty familiar to fans: Cody Eakin, Sam Gagner, Andrew Ladd, Mathieu Perreault (who also played for the Habs), Blake Wheeler, Dustin Bufyglien, Tobias Enstrom…

It's shaping up to be a great game! 


Quick Thoughts

– Hehe.

– Okay.

– Lots of treats!

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