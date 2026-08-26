Several former CH players will face off against former Jets players in an exhibition game

On October 25, the Jets and the Canadiens will face off in an away game.

The game will be held at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' stadium (Princess Auto Stadium).

It's sure to make for some great footage… and it's sure to be a memorable moment for the players taking part.

That said, we learned early this afternoon that several former Canadiens players will be suiting up for the all-time game between the two teams, which will be played the day before (October 24).

Who's on the roster?

Guys like Paul Byron, Mike Cammalleri, Erik Cole, Maxim Lapierre, Guillaume Latendresse, David Desharnais, Dale Weise, Andrei Markov…

The complete list can be found here:

The Habs will face the Jets in an alumni game on October 24 before the NHL Heritage Classic in Winnipeg: Andrei Markov will be joined by players including: Paul Byron, Mike Cammalleri, David Desharnais, Dale Weise, and Jaroslav Halak. pic.twitter.com/8qd3EbVoHW — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 26, 2026

From the image above, we can see that Chris Wideman will be playing as a forward in the game.

And as my colleague Félix Forget mentioned in our DLC chat on Messenger, it makes sense… because Wideman has always taken his defensive play lightly. Hehe.

Seriously, though, it's definitely going to be special for the former Habs players, too.

They'll have the chance to reunite on the ice for an exhibition game, and the guys are bound to have a lot of fun. I get the feeling, at least, that there will be plenty of smiles.

It's worth noting that the Jets will also feature some other names that are pretty familiar to fans: Cody Eakin, Sam Gagner, Andrew Ladd, Mathieu Perreault (who also played for the Habs), Blake Wheeler, Dustin Bufyglien, Tobias Enstrom…

It's shaping up to be a great game!

Quick Thoughts

– Hehe.

Stars mascot Victor E. Green is NOT THRILLED about having to share his number because of the NHL's new policy requiring EBUGs to wear No. 00 this season @VictorEGreen pic.twitter.com/jG10xcgWEl — BarDown (@BarDown) August 26, 2026

– Okay.

– Lots of treats!