RUMOR | Elliotte Friedman Could Be Headed to Amazon

Could Elliotte Friedman work anywhere other than Sportsnet?

The question has been raised ever since Jonah Sigel, a Toronto media figure who works for the Toronto Sun, among other outlets, suggested that it was a possibility.

And since then, it's been the talk of the town.

Rumors: It sounds like Ron Maclean will return to Rogers Saturday Night Hockey, barring any unforeseen circumstances. At the same time, neither Elliotte's nor Kevin's contracts have been finalized yet. There's some talk that one or both are looking to work with Amazon as well—but nothing has been finalized with either of them — Jonah Sigel | Sports media + streaming (@yyzsportsmedia) August 25, 2026

Basically, the reporter said that Ron Maclean would be back on the air Saturday nights (barring any unforeseen circumstances) for Rogers, but that nothing had been confirmed for Elliotte Friedman and Kevin Bieska.

Check out the replies to his tweet: there's some dissatisfaction in the air.

Friedman and Bieska, according to Sigel, might end up working at Amazon, but keep in mind that nothing is set in stone right now.

It's important to remember that all these negotiations are taking place on the heels of the NHL's new TV deal in Canada coming into effect.

Could Friedman continue to work with Sportsnet and be on the air with Amazon at the same time? The question naturally arises.

After all, yesterday he released a podcast (“32 Thoughts”) on Sportsnet's platforms.

That said, it's also worth noting that Friedman, who usually shares his podcasts on his X account, didn't do so yesterday. Is that just a coincidence?

I have my doubts, let's just say.

Something is clearly going on with Friedman, who could (from what we're seeing) be the next victim of major on-air changes in English-speaking Canada.

We'll see in due time.

Still shocked. Hard to find the right words. Thank you for 22 incredible years—even when you (deservedly) tore me apart in the lobby of an Italian hotel. Looking forward to your Act IIIhttps://t.co/BQhCQiJLCf — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 6, 2026

It's worth noting, however, that no matter where he ends up, Elliotte Friedman will be heard. He's one of the most credible sources in the world of hockey, and people love him.

If he continues to host a podcast, hockey fans will continue to listen to him… and his tweets will continue to be taken seriously, no matter who he works for.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

Moise Bombito will be out for several months. #CanMNT https://t.co/tdxXQX6tcA — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 26, 2026

– Will he be traded?

– Interesting.