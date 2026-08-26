Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 121

In this 121st episode of the Passion MLB Podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard discussed the Toronto Blue Jays' past week of action, Ketel Marte, the Houston Astros, and the playoff races in both leagues—to name just a few topics.

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