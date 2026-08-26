Padres: New Owners Discuss Cutting the Payroll

The San Diego Padres have new owners. The Seidler family has officially sold the club, and José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones are now at the helm of the team.

As a reminder, the team's former owner, Peter Seidler, passed away in 2023.

Naturally, people were wondering what the new owners would say about the team's payroll. We know that, in recent years, the Padres haven't been afraid to spend big money despite the small size of their market.

And during their press conference, the new owners reiterated that they want to win. That said, they also mentioned that they intend to live within their means.

And what we're gathering is that this could mean a smaller payroll.

The Padres' new owners are suggesting the team could pull back on spending. “We are going to live within our means,” said José E. Feliciano, who is taking over the team with his wife Kwanza Jones. https://t.co/jXZc6H1mN0 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 25, 2026

Keep in mind that the Padres are currently paying a fortune for Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts (among others). These three players are among the highest-paid in the league, and people have been wondering for some time now whether this is sustainable in the long run.

After all, the idea of using Mason Miller as a trade chip to offload Bogaerts's massive contract has been circulating in recent months. It's not impossible to imagine a scenario in which the team eventually trims the fat.

That said, we know the Padres aren't afraid to be aggressive in making trades and adding talent. Even if the payroll ends up being reduced, A.J. Preller has shown that he isn't afraid to make trades if they'll improve his team.

So even in a scenario where the team spends less than before, there will still be other ways to acquire talent. This may be how the Padres will be able to remain competitive in the years to come.

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