Heading to Toronto for the NFL?

The NFL continues to expand internationally, and several major cities are emerging as serious candidates to host more games—or even a long-term franchise.

Mexico City, Toronto, and Berlin,

in particular, have many strengths: a large population, a solid fan base, and relatively favorable logistics.

In Mexico, the NFL already has a well-established history. Mexico City hosted games between 2016 and 2022 and is expected to return to the schedule starting in 2026, with games scheduled at Banorte Stadium through 2028. Its proximity to several major U.S. cities is a major advantage: Dallas is about a two-and-a-half-hour flight away, while Los Angeles is just over three hours away. The Steelers, Cowboys, and 49ers, in particular, enjoy significant popularity in Mexico.

Mexico City's population growth could also boost the NFL's economic appeal. However, some officials believe a new stadium would be necessary to transform

the city into a true permanent market.

Toronto and Berlin: Two International Markets with High Potential

With a population of approximately 5.8 million, Toronto also presents a particularly attractive profile. The city hasn't hosted an NFL game since 2013, but its proximity to Buffalo, Detroit, and several other U.S. markets would make travel considerably easier. Its dynamic economy and experience with professional sports also work in its favor. The main obstacle, however, remains the lack of a stadium perfectly suited to the demands of American football.

For its part, Berlin is gradually cementing its status as a major destination for the NFL in Europe. After hosting its first game, the German capital is set to host additional games in 2027 and 2029. The public enthusiasm observed during the 2025 game has bolstered the German market's reputation.

With a strong sports culture, a robust economy, and several cities already involved in NFL activities, Germany represents a strategic market despite its distance from North America. Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich could thus continue to play an important role in the league's international expansion.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.