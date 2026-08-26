“David Reinbacher Is Ranked Higher Than You Think” by Corey Pronman

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“David Reinbacher Is Ranked Higher Than You Think” by Corey Pronman
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

This morning, Corey Pronman released his 2023 draft rankings, looking back over the past three years.

The Athletic columnist, who specializes in prospects, naturally ranked Connor Bedard at the top. Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, and Will Smith are still, in that order, in his top four.

Basically, the top seven players (as shown in his article) are the guys drafted in the top 8… with the exception of David Reinbacher, the Canadiens' pick.

Ultimately, we could have expected to see Reinbacher fairly low in the rankings. But…

But Pronman still chose to rank him 14th. That's still a bit higher than I expected for Reinbacher, who has only just played his first few games in the NHL and hasn't made enough progress over the past three years.

Clearly, people still believe in this young man's potential.

However, seeing him ranked ahead of Zach Benson is still a big surprise to me. I don't think the Canadiens' prospect will ultimately be better than the young Sabres player.

Unsurprisingly, Jacob Fowler is fairly low on the list. We know that Pronman views him as a No. 2 goaltender, which is why he's ranked 43rd in his 2.0 rankings.

This remains another controversial choice on the list. After all, the American goaltender, in a way, saved the Habs' season last year. His potential is also high.

Florian Xhekaj (40) is also on today's list, as are two goaltenders: Yevgeni Volokhin (46th) and Quentin Miller (69th).

What do you think?


In a Nutshell

– And rightly so.

– Oh.

– Must-read.

– Who will be the next captain in Ottawa?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!