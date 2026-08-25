Three Rounds: Cal Raleigh Was Back to His Old Self Last Night

Between injuries and poor performances, let's just say Cal Raleigh isn't exactly having a dream season.

After hitting 60 home runs last year, his slump is one of the reasons behind his team's tough season.

But last night, the popular Seattle Mariners catcher was back to his old self and proved he still has some juice left in his arm.

How? By hitting three long home runs (including two off none other than Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies) in his team's 9-2 win.

A lot of big flies from Big Dumper in tonight's homer reel pic.twitter.com/Hpz0uu8DWK — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2026

It's worth noting that Raleigh, who hadn't even had a two-homer game this season, had never hit three home runs in a single game in his career.

He now has 17 home runs this season. Reaching the 30-home-run mark seems clearly out of reach, unless yesterday's game signals a strong comeback.

Cole Young and Julio Rodriguez also hit home runs off Wheeler, who was off his game. He gave up eight runs in four innings, including five in the first.

Let's just say we've seen him play better than that.

The Mariners had to win, as the American League playoff race is tighter than ever.

Six teams are within three games of each other and are battling for the best second-place spot (not counting the race in the West)… and the Mariners are at the bottom of the pack.

MLB

For the Phillies, who just lost their first game in 10 outings, the race is less tight, but that doesn't mean they can afford to slack off.

Don Mattingly's men are four games away from being knocked out of playoff contention by the D-backs.

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Jo Adell Receives a Warm Welcome in Anaheim.

Jo Adell received a warm welcome from Angels fans on his return to Angel Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sd8cFSiHiY — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 25, 2026

Aroldis Chapman's 30th save of the season.

Aroldis Chapman picks up his 30th save of 2026! He joins an elite list of Hall of Famers with 10 or more 30-save seasons: Mariano Rivera (15

), Trevor Hoffman (14

), Lee Smith (10

), Aroldis Chapman (10), andhttps://t.co/eOvTyEKzST pic.twitter.com/w8zGp5WvVT — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2026

Kevin Gausman was excellent yesterday.

Kevin Gausman turns in his best start since being traded to the Cubs pic.twitter.com/Q8n89UXdkK — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 25, 2026

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