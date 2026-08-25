Michael Hage arrived on the University of Michigan campus

Michael Hage has indeed arrived on the University of Michigan campus, where he has reunited with his teammates.

The young Canadiens prospect took part in the Wolverines' first team meeting, a pretty clear sign of the direction he seems to be heading.

The door isn't completely closed yet on the possibility of him signing a contract with the Canadiens and starting the season in the NHL. But…

All things considered, it's starting to get a little late for that to happen, even though there's no deadline for him to sign his NHL contract. It could happen tomorrow; it could happen the day before the Canadiens' training camp…

It could happen at any time, to put it another way. But his team's first practice is scheduled for September 8… and the very next day, the Canadiens' rookie camp kicks off.

And it's safe to say that, at this point, everything points to the young player starting the season in the NCAA.

Hage has arrived on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor to play his third season in the NCAA. The Canadiens prospect had left the door slightly open earlier this summer, but all signs point to him staying the course. https://t.co/0KQPNThFIR — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) August 25, 2026

His arrival on campus, in and of itself, does not constitute an official announcement that he is definitively committed to the entire 2026–27 season.

But let's just say it speaks volumes. And with such a key prospect for the Canadiens, we'll definitely need to keep an eye on the situation… especially given that there are holes in the top-6 as of this writing.

Hage would likely have had the opportunity to fill one of those two gaps by making the jump to the pros…

In all of this, one thing is certain: if he truly wants to stay in college for a third year, he'll have to have an absolutely incredible season. He needs to be the best player on his team and dominate his team's games as well.

Because if that doesn't happen… some people will start to doubt his decision to return to the NCAA. Although that's already somewhat the case…

Quick Take

– Yeah!

No more messing around with just a few weeks left until training camp #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/oUB9a1URVQ — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 25, 2026

– That's good.

“There's a baby on the field” https://t.co/NbxhUJZn19 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 25, 2026

– Do you like it?