Ketel Marte: His Comeback Plan Unveiled

We've been following quite a saga in the Ketel Marte case for just over a week.

It all began when the 32-year-old was absent from Fenway Park in Boston last Monday, prompting the Arizona Diamondbacks to place him on the restricted list.

Marte then met with manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen before being placed on the 10-day injured list due to knee inflammation. He was then sent to Salt River Fields for rehabilitation.

Later, the infielder was spotted spending long hours at a resort casino near the D-backs' spring training site while the team was playing a home game.

It appears, however, that this saga is nearing a conclusion. According to manager Lovullo, Marte took batting practice yesterday (Monday), and hitting coach Joe Mather liked what he saw and expects Marte to return as soon as he becomes eligible.

That's what we're thinking. I think it'll be the tenth or eleventh day, so there's definitely a strategy to get him back on the field and make sure he's healthy.

The earliest Marte would be eligible to return to action would be August 30, just before the Diamondbacks' crucial three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. That seems to be the direction we're heading with him.

Ketel Marte's Diamondbacks return plan emerges – along with manager's plea for fans https://t.co/fxXYHGNSN3 pic.twitter.com/IiyQOW6tsq — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 25, 2026

There's no guarantee the outfielder will be back in the lineup by then, but it would certainly give the Diamondbacks' lineup a boost in the race for the playoffs.

And above all, it would put an end to all these distractions, which are coming at a very bad time.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.